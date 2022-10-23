Candidates face off again

The Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce hosted a candidates forum Thursday night, moderated by Martinsville Attorney Phil Gardner.

About 25 people attended the event held at the Virginia Museum of Natural History that included the four city council candidates, local media, chamber representatives and Gardner.

The event began with each candidate being given an opportunity to make opening remarks and introduce themselves.

Danny Turner said he had served on City Council for 12 years, two of those years as mayor, and hoped the voters would allow him to serve another four years.

Aaron Rawls described himself as the owner and operator of a strategic consulting company and a real estate resurrector. He said that he had managed budgets larger than that of the City.

LC Jones said he was a police officer and had spent the last four years working in the school system as a resource officer and would bring new and fresh ideas to the table.

Jennifer Bowles said she has been a council member for the past eight years as is currently the City’s vice mayor. Among her accomplishments, Bowles noted that the City adopted an asset management plan for emergencies at her request and as a result the City is now more efficient.

Gardner’s first question addressed a growing problem of “squabbling” among council members and the allowance of personality insults in Council Chambers. “Has Council gotten off track and if so, what needs to be done to restore a sense of congeniality?” Gardner asked.

Rawls said what he sees happening with Martinsville’s government is unacceptable. “I have gotten to the point that I am tired of the petty squabbling and bickering,” he said. “I cannot tell you how many businesses have told me they’re not spending another dollar on Martinsville until the government is fixed.”

Bowles said she could only speak for herself: “I can’t talk about personality clashes; that’s not me. I maintain my professionalism. At the end of the day you have to keep moving forward.”

Turner said on Wednesday someone had filed a request with the City under the provisions of the Freedom of Information Act to obtain the text messages sent by Council members and the city administration in Council Chambers during regular meetings. “That’s about as low as it gets,” Turner said.

Gardner explained that a new organization, the Uptown Partnership, was funded by the Harvest Foundation for three years. “There is the Uptown Partnership, the Martinsville Uptown that’s part of the Chamber of Commerce; should both exist?” asked Gardner. “Would you vote to fund the Uptown Partnership once the Harvest money ends?”

Jones said Martinsville is mostly known by outsiders as being the home of the Martinsville Speedway. “We have to look at our businesses and the needs that they have,” said Jones. “We need to invest more in our children and create a career path for them.”

Said Bowles: “Let’s be clear: Small businesses are the foundation of our community.” She also said the City’s MiNet fiber system was “something that’s great for Martinsville.”

Turner said it was during a closed session meeting that a discussion was held concerning the City giving the Uptown Partnership $4.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money that the city manager ultimately recommended to Council in open session. “They flew that flag up the flagpole, but nobody saluted it,” Turner said. Also mentioned by Turner was an international company that he helped recruit to Martinsville. “It’s possible we will have an economic development announcement in December,” said Turner.

Rawls said he would not fund the Uptown Partnership with City funds after the Harvest grant ended. “I have to say ‘no thank you.’ A lot of businesses felt like they were omitted from the planning,” Rawls said. “That money was meant for people that were affected by Covid. I could be a ‘yes’ down the road, but we’re missing leadership; we’re not going in any particular direction; we’ve got to focus on the blight.”

Gardner then declared that he wished he was a reversion attorney because the County and the City “have spent millions in attorneys fees” and are engaged in an ongoing legal dispute regarding the “failing and aging sewer and water” infrastructure. He then asked each candidate to speak to what he described as the “blame game on reversion.”

“I share the frustration, but we’ve spared the citizens tax increases and we had to use millions of dollars of Covid money to do it,” said Bowles. “If we don’t revert, we will have to raise taxes or cut services. The County has walked away from the City trying to consolidate services. I just don’t feel like the County is going to change their stripes.”

Turner said there were 37 independent cities that remain in Virginia and he expected as many as 20 of them were financially distressed to the point where reversion may be needed. “There is a reason that 49 states don’t have independent cities,” said Turner. “We can’t afford to annex. I would have moved it out 25 years if it would sweeten the pot some.”

In a negotiated settlement that the County eventually reneged upon, the City had agreed not to annex property of the County for 10 years after the City became a town.

“‘We aren’t broke and we aren’t going to be broke,’ that’s a quote from the City,” Rawls said. “This is what happens when you don’t do your homework and don’t have professionals doing it. I feel like we have bullied our way and look at our litigation. We need to reorganize the administration.”

Said Jones: “The City is growing and making money. If it weren’t for the bad decisions that we’ve made over the years, would we be in the same situation that we’re in right now? We’re doing a great job, but we’re hurting because of the decisions that have been made.”