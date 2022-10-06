Candidates forum slated for tonight; finances disclosed

For the first time, all four City Council candidates will get together for questioning, when Mt. Sinai Church hosts a forum tonight.

Incumbents Jennifer Bowles and Danny Turner, along with newcomers Aaron Rawls and LC Jones, will be at 7 Peters St. in Martinsville at 6 p.m. this evening to answer questions from a moderator, media and members of the audience.

The latest campaign finance reports were due to be filed with the Virginia Department of Elections on Sept. 15 and in those reports, Bowles appears to be the most well financed.

Candidates are only required to list direct contributions over $100 and Bowles had two: Albert Pettie of Martinsville on Aug. 1 for $500 and Yo Daddy Properties LLC on Aug. 1 for $2,500, for a total of $3,000 in listed contributions.

Rawls listed two donations to his campaign from himself: on Aug. 29, $950, and on Aug. 30, $300, for a total of $1,250 in listed contributions.

Turner’s report shows two contributions from himself to his campaign: on June 9; $400; and Aug. 17; $500; for a total of $900 in listed contributions.

LC Jones shows one contribution from Kerry Smith in Martinsville for $500 on July 21.

The biggest spender, by a small margin, is Rawls. He lists $895.05 to What’s Your Sign in Martinsville on Aug. 30 for campaign signs and $100 to New College Institute on Aug. 31 for a meeting space reservation, totaling $995.05.

Closely behind is Turner with one expense item for $866 to Signs on the Cheap in Texas on Aug. 23 for campaign signs.

Financial information from previous campaigns for Turner was not listed with the Virginia Department of Elections.

Listed as expenses, Bowles reported $248.75 on Aug. 1 to Blue Ridge Bank in Martinsville for inactivity fees since 2018, $33 to the Virginia Department of Elections in Richmond on Aug. 31 for an unspecified “list” and $486.48 to Vistaprint in Maine on Aug. 31 for advertising.

The total of expenses for Bowles was reported as $768.23.

Bowles was first elected to Council in 2014 and is seeking her third term in office. Major contributors in her previous campaigns were New Heights Community Support in Martinsville for $5,005 in 2018; Albert Pettie in Martinsville, $500 in 2018; Melvin Carter in Martinsville, $200 in 2015; and David Jones in Martinsville; $200 in 2014.

Jones was least on the list of candidates in spending, with a payment of $252.68 to Amazon Prime in Washington on Aug. 2 for campaign pens and stickers.

Bowles reported the most cash on hand going into the month of September with $2,480.52, followed by Rawls with $254.95, Jones with $247.32 and Turner with $134.

The next candidate financial reports are due on Oct. 17.

One of the issues likely to be high on the discussion list at tonight’s forum is reversion.

The city of Martinsville has applied to revert from a city to a town within Henry County. The county is opposed to it, and the General Assembly approved a measure at last year’s session that will require the voters of Martinsville to approve the change.

That vote will not come before 2023 at the earliest, because the measure requiring the vote was not approved until after the deadline for this year’s ballot.

The referendum does not direct Council to revert the city of Martinsville to a town, but gives Council permission to do so if they desire.

Bowles and Turner have supported reversion, but Rawls and Jones have stated they are opposed to it.

At a candidates gathering for Rawls and Jones recently, Council Member Tammy Pearson, who also has expressed opposition to reversion, told the attendees that reversion could be stopped if both Rawls and Jones were elected, but if only one of the candidates earned a seat at the table, the majority of council would still be in favor of reversion.

At the last council meeting, Bowles stated during and after the meeting that her previous support of reversion no longer mattered: “Let the people decide,” she said.