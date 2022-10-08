Candidates make positions known at forum

The answers by Martinsville City Council candidates on West End, reversion, ARPA funding, Five Points and more topics were greeted by cheers and jeers from a lively audience during the first forum that had them all together.

About 75 people attended the city council candidates forum that lasted over two hours at Mt. Sinai Church Thursday night.

The church, pastored by Bishop J.C. Richardson, traditionally hosts the political event and this year four candidates -- two incumbents and two newcomers -- appealed to the audience for their vote.

Martinsville Bulletin Editor Holly Kozelsky moderated the event and began by asking each candidate to provide opening remarks.

Aaron Rawls told the audience that he had lived in Martinsville for 10 years and felt that he had a pretty good sense of the area.

"Stand up for yourselves tonight," Rawls told the audience. "There are questions that should be asked."

Danny Turner said he had served on city council for 12 years, two of those years as mayor.

"We don't need to duplicate services. Keep taxes low, and I think reversion puts a cap on it," said Turner. "I'm honored to serve and I take pride if someone calls me, I usually call the city manager and meet with the citizen. One of the responsibilities sometimes is to protect the citizens from the government."

Jennifer Bowles currently serves as vice mayor and said that her family had lived in Martinsville for generations.

"My dad retired from city schools and my mother, who passed away 17 years ago, was a city public schools educator," Bowles said. "My grandfather was a policeman, my grandmother worked at DuPont and my maternal grandmother worked in a hospital."

LC Jones is a school resource officer at Martinsville Middle School and said he enjoyed seeing the smiling faces of 400 children when he went to work.

"These middle school kids don't know nothing about reversion or taxes," Jones said. "Somebody got to stand up for them. We have different political views and agendas, but we have to come together and think beyond ourselves."

West End

The first question concerned West End, an area that has been the focus of some discussion about the needs of the community and the solutions that might be available.

Rawls suggested that if the houses of West End were to be revitalized the entire city would be revitalized as a result.

"We need to take stock and prioritize this, shepherd our resources and set goals and make a vision for ourselves," said Rawls.

Bowles noted that Council had allocated $500,000 in ARPA funds for demolition and revitalization needs and then pointed out a man in the audience she had recently helped.

"That's him there," said Bowles. "You call me and I'll talk to you."

"We need to do a better job of communicating," said Jones. "The city should have everyone's phone number. Hit '1' if you like something and '2' if you don't. And there needs to be a hotline. It takes the city time to fix these issues, but then it turns to years."

Uptown Partnership

The city manager in the spring had recommended that $4.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding go to a relatively new organization, Uptown Partnership, but Council did not approve the recommendation. The candidates were asked their thoughts about it.

"This was unacceptable, I was opposed to it. We fought it and got it down and now it's $125,000 and Harvest is going to match it," said Turner. "I wouldn't trust anyone with $5 million dollars."

Said Bowles: "Just because the city administration proposes something doesn't mean City Council has to do it. I did not support giving them that money."

Jones admitted he was not well versed on how the ARPA funding worked, but suggested there was more to Martinsville than uptown.

"Put it back into the houses on West Side. They have to have the same stability as the rest of the city," said Jones.

"This is the topic that put me in the chair I'm sitting in now," said Rawls. "The Uptown Partnership came in with quite a divisive agenda. Some businesses were not invited. There was a little bit of people drawing battle lines."

Rawls also noted that ARPA money was a one-time allocation and should not be used to fund reoccurring expenses and ongoing salaries.

Reversion

The candidates were then asked the number of people they had spoken to about reversion and the percentage of people who had indicated support of the city becoming a town.

Bowles said she didn't know how many people she had spoken to concerning reversion, but among "many citizens" support for and against reversion was split about 50/50.

Jones said "maybe two" people have told they supported reversion.

Rawls said he had found eight people out of about 300 who supported reversion.

Turner said among the people he had talked to, about one-third were for reversion, about one-third were against it, and the other third felt they didn't know enough about it to make an informed decision.

Five Points Project

The topic then turned to the Five Points housing project at Memorial Boulevard and Fayette and West Church Streets. The new 1,000-square-foot-houses are on the market for $155,000.

"It is an epic failure," said Jones. The new traffic patterns it creates puts "citizens at a safety risk. They are too high-priced and too close to the road."

"I look at those things and think if I tried to dream up the worst possible solution, it might look like that," said Rawls.

Said Turner: "One house will be closed on tomorrow. I don't understand putting them there ... and they are overpriced, but we've sold two of the houses, and this was not a decision by Council."

"I am extremely disappointed in Five Points," said Bowles. "I was excited and then extremely devastated."

Sidewalks

Questions were then solicited from the audience, and Ronald Hairston asked about restitution to the families of seven Black men who were convicted and executed in 1951 for raping a white woman in 1949. Governor Northam pardoned the convictions of the Martinsville Seven last year.

Hairston also complained about the lack of sidewalks on West End.

Rawls said after he is elected he intended to "eviscerate the budget" and then concentrate on the area where Hairston lives.

"The growth comes from West End, so that's where I start," said Rawls.

Turner said any compensation that may go to the families of the Martinsville Seven would come from the commonwealth and not the city, and although he supported curb and gutter throughout the city he had found that many residents were not interested in having a sidewalk that would cost them a portion of their front yard.

Bowles agreed that any restitution to the Martinsville Seven families is a matter of the commonwealth.

"I advocated for putting that [historical] marker up. I've asked and will continued to see what we can do," said Bowles.

Jones read aloud the names of the men who became known as the Martinsville Seven.

"I feel we could do more, but reparations and giving money is more of a state issue," said Jones. "We need to do more to keep from our history repeating and before we build more sidewalks, we need to fix the roads first."

Return of money

James Dalton asked if the city would be required to pay back Tobacco Commission money for a failed medical school. City Council had agreed in 2017 to return $780,000 to the commission after the College of Henricopolis School of Medicine failed to take off the ground.

Turner explained that he was the only council member to vote against the city co-signing responsibility for the money. Bowles said although the school failed, sometimes risks had to be taken. Rawls questioned the competence of those who made the decision and compared it to the same consideration of giving $4.5 million to the Uptown Partnership.

Timothy Wade said he had received a letter from City Attorney Eric Monday that said his taxes were delinquent by $300 and the city intended to garnish his Social Security check.

Turner told Wade he would work with Bowles to help find a solution to the matter. Jones added that he would fight on Wade's behalf.

County concerns

Mary Martin thanked Richardson for including county residents at the forum.

"Five people should not have the authority to make a decision for the city and the county," said Martin. "How do you justify voting [for reversion] without input from the school board?"

Turner said he wasn't on the committee that negotiated a mediated agreement between the city and the county, but now that a three-judge panel has been appointed, he will "support any reversion they come back with."

Bowles said the school boards were invited to participate in the negotiations, but chose not to.

Jones said the lack of discussion meant there were plenty of unanswered questions surrounding a consolidated school system.

"Nobody talked about the elementary students and how they would be displaced. A lot of parents drop their kids off right before they go to work," said Jones. "Are we going to tell the kids they have to get up at 5 or 6 in the morning and ride a bus 45 minutes to an hour [to get to a school in the county]?"

Rawls agreed with Jones and said in the other previous reversions that have occurred in the state, consolidation of schools had already occurred before reversion.

"If you do not consolidate schools, reversion will be difficult," Rawls said.

Closing

Each candidate was given 3 minutes to offer closing comments and at the end, Richardson offered a prayer and some closing remarks of his own.

"This reversion process concerns me. If you want us involved, then let us know. This impacts everyone in the city and the county," Richardson said. "Does the law allow the city to dissolve the school board? The town cannot guarantee the county won't raise the taxes. How many jobs are we going to lose? The county is not obligated to hire one person.

"Whatever happens on Nov. 8 cannot be reversed. When this window closes it won't reopen. So, get clear and get serious, because this is a very serious issue. We're making a lifetime decision here."