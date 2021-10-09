Candidates start fundraiser for fire department

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We wanted the Collinsville Fire Department to know that we care about them and we hear their needs, and if the board won’t help them out, we will personally,” said Palmer. “I think the point we want to make here today is that if the Henry County Board of Supervisors can spend money to build a picnic shelter behind the Henry County Administration Building for $176,500, but we can’t put a priority on our first responders and fire departments, I think our priorities are out of line.”

Henry County Board of Supervisors member Debra Buchanan confirmed a new facility was constructed with CARES Act money in order to provide “alternative meeting space” as part of the pandemic safety protocols.

At a regular county board meeting on Sept. 28 Perry asked the board for $396,000 from the unassigned fund balance and a 10% raise for all department employees except the three top positions.

At the board’s second regular meeting that evening, Fieldale Volunteer Fire Company Chief Todd Norman asked the board for funding for equipment. The departments earlier had requested $957,200, but received only $80,000, he said.

The board declined to act immediately on either request, instead tabling the matters for study and further consideration.