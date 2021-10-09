Candidates start fundraiser for fire department

After the Henry County Board of Supervisors held off on any immediate decisions regarding a major funding request by Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry and the local fire departments, two candidates for public office decided to take matters into their own hands.
“At the most recent board of supervisors meeting the first responders said that Henry County wasn’t doing enough to provide equipment for them,” said Andrew Palmer, a candidate for Collinsville District Henry County board supervisor. “Air tanks over 20 years old, worn equipment and out of $8 million in COVID money— each department only got $10,000.”
“Henry County decided to table the issue and pick it up at a later date, so we decided we wanted to do something to help the fire department in our district,” he said.
Along with Palmer was Ray Reynolds, a Collinsville district candidate for Henry County school board, in front of the Collinsville Volunteer Fire Department on East John Redd Boulevard Thursday afternoon.
“This is personal for me,” said Reynolds. “Back in the ‘90s I had a house fire, and the Collinsville Fire Department saved my life.”
The two candidates made phone calls soliciting donations, and at a press conference they announced that over $4,000 had been collected within 48 hours, along with pledges of between $1,000 and $1,500.
“We wanted the Collinsville Fire Department to know that we care about them and we hear their needs, and if the board won’t help them out, we will personally,” said Palmer. “I think the point we want to make here today is that if the Henry County Board of Supervisors can spend money to build a picnic shelter behind the Henry County Administration Building for $176,500, but we can’t put a priority on our first responders and fire departments, I think our priorities are out of line.”
Henry County Board of Supervisors member Debra Buchanan confirmed a new facility was constructed with CARES Act money in order to provide “alternative meeting space” as part of the pandemic safety protocols.
At a regular county board meeting on Sept. 28 Perry asked the board for $396,000 from the unassigned fund balance and a 10% raise for all department employees except the three top positions.
At the board’s second regular meeting that evening, Fieldale Volunteer Fire Company Chief Todd Norman asked the board for funding for equipment. The departments earlier had requested $957,200, but received only $80,000, he said.
The board declined to act immediately on either request, instead tabling the matters for study and further consideration.
Eric Phillips, a board of supervisors candidate for the Iriswood District, during the public comment period of the first meeting when the sheriff made his appeal, had chastised the board for calling for a study on the matter instead of acting on the request.
Phillips also was listed as a contributor to the fundraising initiative by Reynolds and Palmer, who say they intend to present the money collected to the Collinsville Fire Department on Election Day and challenged the board of supervisors to match the amount.
Said Palmer: “Both of us were upset the way the first responders and the Henry County deputies were treated by the board of supervisors, and we feel that it is unacceptable.”
