Candidates would kill reversion

Council Member Tammy Pearson says if newcomers LC Jones and Aaron Rawls are elected in November, reversion would come to an end.

A planned gathering at the New College Institute on Saturday garnered about 75 people who came out to hear from the two city council candidates who are looking to unseat two incumbents.

“I consistently lose four-to-one, and I have to have these two, so we can beat reversion,” said Pearson, the only one of the five present city council members against reversion. “If I only get one, I still lose three-to-two.”

Pearson made it clear: If Jones and Rawls unseat reversion supporters Vice Mayor Jennifer Bowles and Council Member Danny Turner, reversion would be over.

“We both have been frustrated by the current dodging of questions and flip-flop,” said Rawls. “You can’t go by what they say but by how they behave.”

Jones, a resource officer at Martinsville Middle School, responded to concerns about Martinsville City Public Schools ceasing to exist if reversion occurs.

The classroom time lost to the pandemic through virtual instruction instead of students being in school “kinda hurt a lot of kids,” Jones said. “When they came back with the last [SOL] test scores, you see the success rate, and it shows you how important our city schools are. That’s a success story.”

“I have mentioned the lack of respect this council shows to everyone in the city and county,” said Rawls. “They can’t answer what school your child will go to, what bus route they will take, what after-school activities will be available. This was not even considered at all from the city level. I don’t think they have enough respect to care.”

A woman who identified herself as a resident of West End complained about council members touring her neighborhood but not taking action on existing problems.

“I ride around a lot, and I live on East Side, and there are potholes that will tear your car up,” said Jones. “For me, the easiest thing to do is clean the city up. It’s the breadcrumbs of success. There are communities that started giving kids community hours for cleaning up, and then the community takes pride and starts keeping it up. Once you have a clean community, there is less crime, and you’re less likely to be victimized.”

“Our city manager will be retiring very soon and that will allow us to do a reset,” said Rawls. “Some of the most beautiful neighborhoods are in the West End. If there’s a house for sale on Fifth Street, I’m moving on Fifth Street. We need good living opportunities to revitalize and grow our communities.”

Among those in attendance were: Martinsville Superintendent Zeb Talley, Martinsville High School Principal Aji Dixon, Martinsville Circuit Court Clerk Ashby Pritchett, Commissioner of Revenue Ruth Easley, businessman Tim Martin, real estate agent Julian Mei, former Henry County School Board Member Mary Martin and former candidate for Henry County School Board Ray Reynolds.

“You have two sincere people here,” Rawls said. “Council is playing monopoly with weird real estate deals, and we hand out money like crazy. We don’t value it in ways that do much good.”

Pearson pointed out that council members have spent $1.5 million on legal fees seeking reversion.

Rawls said he didn’t know whether council members wanted the position because of vanity or to have a title, but “they aren’t very active in the community.”

Lawrence Mitchell compared Rawls and Jones as “the visiting team” running against incumbents who had the benefit of the “home defense,” and asked both candidates to share any feelings about the campaign.

“I’ve felt a lot of pressure, and I’ve been bullied by people not wanting me to continue the campaign,” Jones said. “We have no agendas or hidden notices, but with integrity and transparency, we will give you your voices back.”

Said Rawls: “This is a watershed moment. Somebody has got to start this thing, and we need every single person. If it doesn’t go well, I don’t know what that says about Martinsville, but it’s not good.

“As far as pressure from the home team: If you want to pick a fight, you’ve come to the right place.”