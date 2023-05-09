A single-vehicle crash on Rives Road has claimed the life of a Martinsville man.

David Kirk, 72, was pronounced dead at the scene in the 900 block of Rives Road shortly after 12 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say it does not appear that speed or alcohol contributed to the crash, but suggested that a medical event may have been the cause.

The Martinsville Police Department is being assisted by the Virginia State Police in the investigation of the fatal crash, a release stated.

The preliminary investigation shows that Kirk was traveling northbound in a 2007 Toyota when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road and struck a telephone pole. Kirk was the only occupant of the vehicle, the release stated.

The vehicle was stopped against a slight incline just off the road in a curve. There was heavy damage to the vehicle and debris appeared to have kicked back into the roadway near the vehicle.

Rives Road was closed in both directions while crews cleared the scene and a utility crew arrived to repair the damage to the utility pole.

Responding were the Martinsville Police Department, Martinsville Fire and EMS and Virginia State Police.