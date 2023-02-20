Internet to Martinsville MiNet customers was interrupted Sunday night when a car ran off the road and crashed at Commonwealth Boulevard in the city.

Shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday night, Martinsville Fire and EMS responded to Commonwealth Boulevard, in front of Martinsville High School, where a gray SUV had left the roadway and struck a utility pole and a fiber optic cable terminal at the pole.

Customers of MiNet, the city-owned internet and telephone service provider, immediately lost service and the service remained off until after 6 a.m. on Monday.

Telecommunications Director Mike Scaffidi confirmed services were restored throughout the city at 6:31 a.m.

A crew worked through the night repairing the cable that was damaged in the crash.

City Hall was closed on Monday for President's Day and the city manager, public information officer or Scaffidi did not respond to requests by the Bulletin for comment.

Martinsville Police Chief Rob Fincher acknowledged receiving the Bulletin's request, but deferred to Kendall Davis, Martinsville's public information officer.

The driver of the vehicle was taken by ambulance to Sovah Health - Martinsville with undetermined injuries.

No other information was available.