 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Car crashes car wash

  • 0

No one was injured when an SUV slammed into Darcell's Car Wash and brought part of the building down the hill.

At approximately 3 p.m. Thursday someone from Papa John's called 911 and reported that they saw a car headed west on East Church Street when the vehicle veered off the road and ran into Darcell's Car Wash at 628 East Church St.

The vehicle clipped the supporting poles and took down a large canopy in front of the building as it pulled a portion of the canopy with it while careening over an embankment and coming to rest at the curb along Bondurant Street.

Martinsville Fire and EMS and Martinsville City Police responded to the scene, and the driver of the vehicle was given a field sobriety test before being taken away in a police car. 

No estimate of the damage has been provided and although the business was open at the time of the crash, no one appeared to be injured in the incident.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-591-7543. Follow him @billdwyatt.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Apollo lifted out of Versailles' gardens for restoration

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert