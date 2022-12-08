Car crashes car wash

No one was injured when an SUV slammed into Darcell's Car Wash and brought part of the building down the hill.

At approximately 3 p.m. Thursday someone from Papa John's called 911 and reported that they saw a car headed west on East Church Street when the vehicle veered off the road and ran into Darcell's Car Wash at 628 East Church St.

The vehicle clipped the supporting poles and took down a large canopy in front of the building as it pulled a portion of the canopy with it while careening over an embankment and coming to rest at the curb along Bondurant Street.

Martinsville Fire and EMS and Martinsville City Police responded to the scene, and the driver of the vehicle was given a field sobriety test before being taken away in a police car.

No estimate of the damage has been provided and although the business was open at the time of the crash, no one appeared to be injured in the incident.