Car crashes into house on Barrows Mill Road
Car crashes into house on Barrows Mill Road

  • Updated
Shortly after 2 p.m. on Wednesday a blue Subaru Sport crashed through a large living-room picture window at a house in the 700 block of Barrows Mill Road near the intersection with Burgess Street.

Radio traffic indicated the driver of the car was uninjured and the house was vacant.

The Subaru was towed away shortly after the crash.

Workers were at the house around 4:30 p.m. boarding up the damaged house.

The cause of the crash or the amount of damage has not been provided at this time.

No other details were immediately available.

