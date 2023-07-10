A program that connects the local Department of Social Services and the faith-based community with people in need will continue to operate.

The Harvest Foundation announced Friday that through the PUP Small Grants Program it would invest $9,840 to continue CarePortal, a web-based platform that connects people in need with groups and organizations that can help.

The PUP Grant Program is a competitive, small-grants program designed to engage people and organizations in Martinsville and Henry County around community issues, according to The Harvest Foundation.

A typical request made through the CarePortal may look like this:

"A grandmother has assumed custody of her five grandchildren to keep them out of foster care. A need has arisen for a bed for the three oldest children. The grandmother has requested a queen bed."

CarePortal helps Social Services preserve families and keep children safe in their home, said April Evans, assistant director of services in a release.

"We are excited to partner with the Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services on the CarePortal platform to further enhance the local human services system to support families," said Sheryl Agee, senior operating officer at The Harvest Foundation in the release. "Harvest's vision is a Martinsville and Henry County where everyone has an opportunity to thrive but often a single challenge can push an under-resourced family over the edge, with little to no options to get their life back on track. CarePortal provides a means to connect those with a need to those who can and want to help, often providing a much-needed social support system for the family."

Local churches play a role in CarePortal’s success. Linda Adams, a member of First United Methodist Church in Martinsville, is the lead volunteer for several ministries at her church, including CarePortal.

“We don’t want children to go hungry, and we want children to have a safe place to sleep that’s not on the floor,” Adams said in the release. “We help children to keep them out of foster homes and with their families, if at all possible. We praise God that we’re able to help the children.”

The local CarePortal was launched in 2022, serving 58 children with an economic impact of $25,404 since that time. Adams said her church has filled around 18 requests, mostly providing twin beds and other furniture, in addition to dishes, silverware, towels, sheets, and various household items.

“As a tool, CarePortal provides a direct link between families in crisis and the faith-based community,” said Amy Rice, director of the Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services. “In one year, local churches provided $40,000 in tangible, basic items such as beds or highchairs to promote child safety and well-being. For families who are often at their most vulnerable, the support from the faith-based community nurtures feelings of social well-being rather than isolation. That intangible gift of human connection provides an immeasurable benefit to our community.”

There is no cost to sign up as a provider to serve families through CarePortal. For more information, call 276-656-4300.