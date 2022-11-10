Carlisle Head of School Gracie Agnew to retire; other briefs

Carlisle head Agnew to retire

Carlisle School has announced that Gracie Agnew, its Head of School, will retire at the end of the school year.

Agnew has had a long career in education culminating in the last five years at Carlisle School, where she served as the 10th Head of School.

In her time at Carlisle, she was responsible for the addition of the STEAM lab, outdoor learning spaces, improvements in technology and learning resources, advances in curriculum and academic rigor, and enhancements to security measures and response plans, a press release states. She oversaw upgrades to athletic facilities including the baseball field and the basketball gym and led the school through its continuing accreditation.

During the pandemic, Agnew ensured the progress of Carlisle students through a commitment to in-person learning, the release states.

“A contagious passion for truly educating students is the first and most lasting impression you have of Gracie Agnew,” said Carlisle Board President Jennifer Thomas in the release. “Carlisle has been the beneficiary of all the positive impact of that passion. Our students have thrived even during the most recent challenging years due, in great part, to Gracie and her talented team. I am confident that Mrs. Agnew’s leadership will continue to resonate for years to come at Carlisle School.”

The Carlisle Board of Trustees has formed a search committee to find the next leader. Agnew is involved in the selection of and transition planning for the next Head of School.

The committee is accepting applicant submissions at hssearchcommittee@carlisleschool.org.

Agnew said in a press release that her time at Carlisle has been "exciting, enriching and fulfilling for me as an educator. I thank the outstanding faculty, wonderful students, and supportive parents. I have been in an ideal environment where there is a true passion for teaching, learning, and a zeal for achievement. I count it a privilege to be a part of the Carlisle family.”

In the coming months, the Board of Trustees and staff will celebrate Agnew; plans will be announced later.

The Patrick Co. Historical Society hosts program

The Patrick County Historical Society will hold its annual general membership meeting at 2 p.m. Sunday at the library/museum building, 116 W. Blue Ridge St. in Stuart. It is open to the public.

A short business meeting will be followed by a guest speaker from the local Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) chapter. Stuart resident Ann McConnell, the Regent of the Patrick organization, will present a program about Col. Abram Penn, the Revolutionary War hero for whom the chapter was named.

Penn led troops from the Patrick County area to the aid of Gen. Nathaniel Greene at the Battle of Guilford Courthouse (now Greensboro, N.C.) in March 1781.

He was very active in the formation of both Patrick and Henry Counties too, as recounted in the "History of Patrick County, Virginia" published by the Historical Society and written primarily by the late O.E. Pilson, noted genealogist and historian.

McConnell also will talk about about the DAR and its mission.

Ann McConnell resides in Stuart and is a retired Registered Nurse. She and her husband, Nelson, a teacher and coach at Patrick County High School for many years, moved to Patrick County in 1972 and soon became active and respected members of the community.

She started her local career at the former R. J. Reynolds - Patrick County Memorial Hospital but later worked as a health nurse for the J. P. Stevens factories in the area. Another stint with the hospital followed, then a local home health agency employed her until her retirement in 2016.

Next, she says, she was “bitten by the genealogy bug," a press release states, and discovered her Revolutionary War ancestry.

A light reception will follow her program.

For more information, call the museum at 276-694-2840 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, or leave a message at other times.

Henry Co. Parks & Rec gets awards

The Henry County Parks and Recreation Department took home two awards from the 68th Annual Virginia Recreation and Park Society (VRPS) Conference held in Virginia Beach, Nov. 5-8.

Both awards were given in recognition of the work that went into launching the inaugural Henry County Fair, with the department securing the “Best New Special Event” for the fair and the “Most Creative Marketing Piece” for the fair’s website.

“There was a lot of effort put in by our staff and volunteers to make the Henry County Fair a success and these awards are a testament to that hard work,” said Roger Adams, Director of Parks and Recreation in Henry County, in a press release. “On behalf of our department, I’m extremely honored and thrilled to receive this recognition amongst our peers across the state.”

The “Best New Special Event” award is given annually in recognition of the most outstanding “special event” as defined as a competition, parade or festival that occurs one time per year for no more than seven contiguous days. The “Most Creative Marketing Piece” is given in recognition of the department and designer for excellence in promotional materials. Eligible materials include e-newsletters, websites, online advertisements, videos, coupons, magnets and apparel.