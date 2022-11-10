 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carlisle Head of School Gracie Agnew to retire

Gracie Agnew

Carlisle School has announced that Gracie Agnew, its Head of School for 5 years, will retire at the end of this school year.

 Carlisle School

Agnew has had a long career in education culminating in the last five years at Carlisle School, where she served as the 10th Head of School.

Agnew has had a long career in education culminating in the last five years at Carlisle School, where she served as the 10th Head of School.

In her time at Carlisle, she was responsible for the addition of the STEAM lab, outdoor learning spaces, improvements in technology and learning resources, advances in curriculum and academic rigor, and enhancements to security measures and response plans, a press release states. She oversaw upgrades to athletic facilities including the baseball field and the basketball gym and led the school through its continuing accreditation.

During the pandemic, Agnew ensured the progress of Carlisle students through a commitment to in-person learning, the release states.

“A contagious passion for truly educating students is the first and most lasting impression you have of Gracie Agnew,” said Carlisle Board President Jennifer Thomas in the release. “Carlisle has been the beneficiary of all the positive impact of that passion. Our students have thrived even during the most recent challenging years due, in great part, to Gracie and her talented team. I am confident that Mrs. Agnew’s leadership will continue to resonate for years to come at Carlisle School.”

The Carlisle Board of Trustees has formed a search committee to find the next leader. Agnew is involved in the selection of and transition planning for the next Head of School.

The committee is accepting applicant submissions at hssearchcommittee@carlisleschool.org.

Agnew said in a press release that her time at Carlisle has been "exciting, enriching and fulfilling for me as an educator. I thank the outstanding faculty, wonderful students, and supportive parents. I have been in an ideal environment where there is a true passion for teaching, learning, and a zeal for achievement. I count it a privilege to be a part of the Carlisle family.” 

In the coming months, the Board of Trustees and staff will celebrate Agnew; plans will be announced later.

