Carroll County man charged in connection with shooting death of Martinsville native Carrie Buffkin, 30

A Carroll County man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Laura Carolina "Carrie" Buffkin, 30, of the Martinsville area.

Buffkin was found dead from a gunshot wound on Wednesday at a home in the Woodlawn area of Carroll County, according to a release from the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.

Kevin Lee Sizemore, 42, of Hillsville has been arrested and charged with murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a firearm while subject to a protective order, felony larceny of a firearm and posses concealed weapon, the release states.

He is in New River Valley Regional Jail without bond, pending arraignment, the release states.

Buffkin's Facebook page says that she lived in Independence and is from Martinsville.

Condolences are being made on Facebook over the loss of Buffkin. "All who knew Carrie knew of her talent, her love for music, and her kindness," says one from New River Bell Ensemble. "She will be missed by our group, her friends and her family."

A GoFundMe page has raised $9,000 of a $15,000 goal as of Sunday morning. Its title is "Carrie was murdered, please help her father, Bud."

The page is organized by L.S. Grossman, and the description reads, "Carrie Buffkin was violently taken from this world, joining her mother, Laura, who recently succumbed to cancer. Carrie was a kind, gentle old soul and shining light that brought joy and happiness to everyone who knew her. A devoted daughter, friend, godmother, and loving mama to her beloved pup, Choulie, Carrie was loved by many. She had an extraordinary bond with her daddy, Bud, her very best friend, who is as lovely a person as Carrie and Laura both were."