Carter Bank & Trust CEO Litz Van Dyke read to students at Patrick Henry Elementary School recently as part of the school's Virginia Reads One Book celebration.

Van Dyke read two chapters of the book "J.D. and the Great Barber Battle" by J. Dillard. That book is being read by elementary students across the state in other schools participating in the program.

PHES' participation in Virginia Reads One Book is sponsored by Carter Bank & Trust, which provided copies of the book to every student at the school and even donated a barber chair for students to sit in for some quiet reading time. Several other Carter Bank employees have been visiting individual classes to read chapters of the book to students as well.

"The students were definitely engaged during his read-aloud times and our fifth graders thanked him for the contribution made by CB&T to fund a copy of the book for each student," stated PHES Principal Cameron Cooper in a press release. "It was even more fun to have him read to students in the barber chair donated by Carter Bank for the two weeks we are reading this book."

Virginia Reads One Book is a States Read One Book program of Read to Them, a Virginia-based nonprofit promoting family literacy. For more information, visit www.readtothem.org.