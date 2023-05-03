Carter Bank & Trust has gotten an injunction against James C. “Jay” Justice III to prevent him from divulging any information about a court case pending between the bank and the Justice family.

The injunction was signed by Judge G. Carter Greer on Monday and filed in Martinsville Circuit Court. Justice is the son of James C. “Jim” Justice II, Republican governor of West Virginia.

CB&T, in May 2021, had filed suit in Martinsville Circuit Court regarding $58 million in loans that the bank maintained were personally guaranteed by Jim Justice and his wife Cathy. Jim Justice responded with a lawsuit against the bank, seeking $421 million related to outstanding loans.

On April 21, a press release stated that Jay Justice, President and CEO of the Justice Companies, announced that the Justices and CB&T were again embroiled in a “significant lending dispute.” That is the press release that prompted the injunction.

Records on file with the Martinsville Circuit Court Clerk’s Office indicate that on April 21, Carter B&T filed multiple confessions of judgement against Justice, his wife and his son, James C. Justice III, in the amount of nearly $295.7 million in principal, almost $3.9 million in interest, and over $5.2 million in attorney’s fees.

A confession of judgment is usually a clause within a contract in which the debtor agrees to allow the creditor to obtain a judgment without advanced notice or a hearing in the event of nonpayment.

“Carter brings this motion to prevent Defendant from disclosing further confidential information about the credit relationships and ongoing business negotiations between Carter Bank and Defendant, as well as certain entities owned or controlled by Defendant and his family members,” the injunction states.

Carter B&T and Justice are bound by “a valid confidentiality and nondisclosure agreement,” the injunction states, so Justice should not have disclosed any information about the case.

Carter B&T “established that it has suffered irreparable harm as a result of Defendant’s breach of the Agreement and public discloser of the Information,” the injunction states,, and additional further disclosures “would cause Plaintiff additional irreparable harm.”

With the injunction the Court awarded Carter B&T its attorneys’ fees and court costs. The bank was given 21 days to file statement of those fees and costs, and Justice will have 10 days to file any objection.

The Justices’ April 21 press release states, “The Justice companies have been unable to reach agreement with the bank despite having secured a refinancing opportunity that would pay Carter Bank $250 million in immediate cash and provide a path to completely pay off the companies’ Carter Bank loans within months.”

A week after the Justices’ press release, on April 27, Jim Justice announced he is running in the 2024 elections for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by incumbent Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin. Manchin has not yet announced plans for running for reelection.

In September 2018, Jim Justice was reportedly worth $1.2 billion, making him the wealthiest person in West Virginia, but by October 2021, his reported worth had dwindled to $513.3 million.

Justice described the arranged refinancing plan with CB&T would have allowed him to retire seven of 11 loans his businesses held with the bank and result in an immediate cash payment of more than $250 million. The remaining four loans, totaling approximately $57 million, would be secured by collateral appraised at more than $325 million.