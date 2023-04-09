Carver native Curtis Hairston Jr. practiced law for 35 years before being selected as a judge for Chesterfield General District Court.

Hairston grew up in the Carver area in Henry County and graduated from Fieldale-Collinsville High School (now a middle school). His parents are Katherine Hairston and Curtis Hairston Sr.

His mother was a teacher in grades first through third, and his father taught history and drivers education. Both of them still live in the area.

Hairston Jr. said he can’t remember any particular moment or influence that made him want to go into law as a career, but he does remember that it was something he wanted from a young age.

“I can remember all the way back to first and second grade wanting to be a lawyer, but I can’t tell you why that was,” Hairston said. “I really didn’t know any lawyers, hadn’t really been exposed to anything except lawyers on TV.”

After graduating high school, he said, he wanted to “experience other opportunities and see what else was out there.” However, he said, he stayed in Virginia once he realized he “didn’t want to be so far away from Martinsville.”

He attended Harvard University where he got a bachelor’s degree in both history and sociology, graduating in 1984, before attending University of Virginia School of Law and graduating in 1987.

“Starting law school, I didn’t realize how many different types of practice there were and the number of different things that you could do with a law degree,” Hairston said. “Going to law school opened my eyes to how many paths were available.”

He began his law career as a litigation trial attorney for Williams Mullen, one of the largest law firms in Virginia. There he represented large corporations in litigation matters for 15 years before moving on.

His main motivation for leaving, he said, was that he wanted to “represent individuals in their fights against large corporations.” To do this he joined a smaller firm, The Gee Law Firm in Richmond, where he mainly dealt with personal injury cases.

He worked there for 20 years before beginning his career as a judge.

Hairston had been considered for judgeships a couple of other times previously but was first considered for this judgeship at the Chesterfield General District Court in 2021 and was appointed in October of the same year.

He was sworn in the same day as Chesterfield Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court Judge Travis Williams, and together they became the first ever Black men to serve as full time judges in Chesterfield.

Being on the one holding the gavel is “very different,” he said. “As an attorney you are taking a side and you’re doing everything that you can within the limits of the law to try to win for your client.

“As a judge you’re sitting back and you’re trying to make sure that both parties are treated fairly. That they both have their day in court,” Hairston said.

To become a judge, Hairston said, you submit your information to the General Assembly and are either elected or not elected as a result.

“I had decided that I wanted to be a judge quite some time ago … I guess I decided within the first five to 10 years of my practice that that was something that I eventually wanted to do,” he said.

In the General District Court, Hairston said, he sees a little bit of everything concerning types of cases he presides over. This includes civil cases, landlord and tenant cases, personal injury cases, traffic cases and criminal cases.

“The first few years of practice I realized that people were not always treated fairly by the judicial system and that judges had the ultimate control over whether or not a person was treated fairly,” he said.

To ensure he doesn’t show bias, he said, he makes sure to think through the decisions he makes and that he is making them for the right reasons based on the evidence presented to him.

“I wanted to see that people were treated fairly. So, for me, the natural process was to try to become a judge so I could make sure that people were treated fairly,” he said.

“Growing up in Martinsville, the experiences that I had in Martinsville—whether it be school, church, community — it prepared me for the different things that I’ve had to deal with over the years,” Hairston said.