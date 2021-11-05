Carver natives Smith, Hill join US Wind

Two Henry County natives from the Carver community have joined US Wind, a Maryland offshore wind development company.

Maynard Smith and Michael Hill, along with Renee Cooper, will lead outreach to and development of minority, women-owned and small businesses in the state, according to a press release.

Smith is the son of the late Thomas and Una Mae Smith. He is a 1976 graduate of Carver High School and has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Fayetteville State University and a master’s degree in business administration in management from Golden Gate University.

Smith the company’s Maryland Business Engagement Manager. He worked with the MGM National Harbour Hotel & Casino to meet MBE requirements and has worked on the Woodrow Wilson Bridge project and the 2020 Black Farmers Cooperative, according to a press release. He volunteers on several boards, including the Family Justice Center and Progressive Life Center and Visit Baltimore.

Hill is the son of Lucille Hill and the late James Hill. He is a 1973 graduate of George Washington Carver High School and is a graduate of the Naval Academy.