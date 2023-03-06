Some residents of Carver Road expressed concern to the Henry County Board of Supervisors last week about a logging operation that they say is disrupting their neighborhood.

Carver Road is a mostly residential road that begins at U.S. 58 in Horsepasture and ends less than five miles away at Patrick Avenue in Fieldale.

About 1,600 feet northwest of the intersection with Carver Road and U.S. 58 is Teal-Jones Pine Products, a producer of Southern yellow pine lumber.

Tuesday night, the last item on the agenda of a regular Board of Supervisors meeting were “matters by the public,” and Chairman Jim Adams announced that “Mr. Van Drewery of the Horsepasture District indicated he wanted to speak to discuss noise and debris concerns on Carver Road.”

Drewery began by asking for additional time beyond the three minutes allowed to express his concerns and Adams granted him some leeway as he was “representing and speaking for a number of other people in the room.”

“We have several issues, but most of our concerns deal with the Teal-Jones Group and the noise that emanates from the lumber yard 24 hours a day,” Drewery said. “Residents are having trouble sleeping, it’s hard to see, there are traffic jams on Carver Road, mud from lumber trucks, all creating hazards along the roadway because of the bark that flies from the trucks.”

Drewery said he spoke with someone at the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) in Bassett and they “came out and took a look and they sent a crew out to work on the shoulders of the road.”

Later in the week, VDOT Resident Engineer Lisa Price-Hughes told the Bulletin she went back out Wednesday morning to check on the complaints made at the meeting the night before.

“We’ve gotten a smattering of calls and we checked the road and it’s in good shape — nothing big — no clumps of mud,” said Price-Hughes. “The shoulders do need work. There’s no problem with the road, but the trucks damage the shoulders and that’s not unusual. The chips blow off and gather on the shoulder and don’t let the water drain off.”

Price-Hughes said the equipment they use to repair the shoulders of the road is in the shop, but she expected to get to it “pretty quickly.

“It’s part of our routine maintenance,” she said.

But Drewery described the condition of Carver Road to be “almost like a dirt road now.”

“We’ve tried to work with the Teal people. We’ve had two or three meetings,” said Drewery.

The Bulletin reached out to Teal-Jones Friday morning, and Pine Mill Manager Brian Fietz said he had met with County Administrator Dale Wagoner about the complaints and was still trying to make contact with a neighbor.

“We are aware of concerns raised by one resident on Carver Road about mud coming off trucks leaving our mill, and I have reached out to them a few times to discuss their concerns and come up with solutions. Unfortunately they have not responded,” Fietz said. “We will reach out to them again next week and hope to hear from them.”

Wagoner also weighed in on the concerns made by the residents.

“We’ve heard the concerns from the residents who live along Carver Road and we certainly empathize with their situation,” said Wagoner. “Currently, we are looking into the matter and exploring what options we have as a local government to address those concerns and facilitate more dialogue between our residents and industries.”

“There are 15 logging truck in 30 minutes during the day from my window,” Drewery told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. “It creates safety issues. Something has to be done about it. We know the Teal Group purchased the property in 2021. Was there a rezoning hearing done? If there was a zoning hearing, none of the residents were notified so they could voice their opinions. We’re not sure whether that took place or not.”

The property had operated as Pine Products LLC when Teal-Jones Group bought the operation in 2018. The property had already been zoned to allow for a lumber yard, and Teal-Jones has continued the existing operation in the Horsepasture District.

Representing that district on the Board is Debra Buchanan.

“Citizen participation is the backbone of our democracy, and I appreciate the residents from Carver Road attending Tuesday’s meeting to discuss this issue,” Buchanan said. “I’m very concerned about some of the grievances they brought up, and the County will do all it can do to help them. Our administrative staff is working to gather all of the relevant information and once more is known about what can be done, we will certainly share that information with our residents.”

As far as the noise goes, Price-Hughes said VDOT did not have authority to address those concerns so, Drewery said, he called the police.

“We’ve contacted the State Police because we were told that’s what we needed to do. To our knowledge, nothing has changed,” Drewery said. “If you haven’t been to Carver Road lately, look at the property and see how it’s affecting the properties negatively in the community. We’re asking for law enforcement to issue whatever summons is necessary to keep Carver Road safe.”

Drewery invited the members of the Board of Supervisors to “come take a look.”

“I’ve been living their for 50 years — long before Teal-Group and Pine Products. This operation now, we believe, should never have been located there,” said Drewery. “There is no peace, no tranquility. It’s intolerable, and something needs to be done.”

Fietz said the concerns were already being addressed.

“We are committed to being good neighbors and minimizing any impacts from our operations. We regularly wash mud off the roads inside the mill yard and have ordered a rotary sweeper to further reduce mud on trucks leaving the site,” said Fietz. “We’ve also planted trees along the property line to reduce noise.”

Fietz said his company would be open to any other constructive ideas.

“Our mill is an important part of the community, employing numerous local residents while producing wood products we all use everyday,” said Fietz. “Working constructively with the County and residential neighbors is part of that.”