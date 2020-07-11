Case growth slows in West Piedmont Health District, but hospitalizations increase in Henry County and Martinsville

By Staff Report
The number of cases of the novel coronavirus in the West Piedmont Health District stalled over the weekend, with 28 new cases district-wide since Thursday.
There were, however, four more hospitalizations – two each in Henry County and Martinsville – as a result of COVID-19. The Virginia Department of Health releases no other information about a hospitalized patient other than accounting by his or her residence.
Also, as of Friday, VDH no longer is providing breakdowns on new cases, as it had since the pandemic began. Spokesperson Nancy Bell cited additional work with contact tracers as being a key element.
So only county totals are available, and all those new cases were in Henry County (20) and Martinsville (8).
Henry County, which about a week ago reached its 300th case, now has 350, and now has had 35% more cases than it did on June 30 (260). Martinsville is up by 33% in that period. Overall the district has added 96 cases this month (up 19.5%).
Data updated as of Sunday shows that the West Piedmont district has had seven outbreaks, two associated with long-term care facilities and the rest from congregate settings, such as a business or a church. There have been 95 cases associated with those outbreaks.
There also have been 7,847 tests in the district, with positivity rate is 7.5% Statewide there have been 801,205 tests, with 6.8% rate.
Those testing positive in the district are mostly female, and, out of 486 recorded by ethnicity, most are white (199 or 41%), but narrowly over Latino (167, 34%) and Black (115, 24%).
Statewide Latinos represent a clear majority of positive tests, with almost as many (23,343) as whites and Blacks combined (26,158).
Some cases did not report by demographics, and the total number of measured cases by demographic does not match the total counts in the district.
Meanwhile Virginia’s rate of new cases has proven far milder than most southern states, with Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and George all setting daily records and growing rapidly in positive cases, hospitalized cases and deaths.
VDH reported on Sunday morning that there are 70,670 cases statewide, and there have been 1,966 deaths statewide (an increase of only four since Saturday and eight since Friday). Some 6,744 people have been hospitalized.
Henry County’s number of positive cases increased to 350, with 31 hospitalized and five deaths. Martinsville has 112 cases, 15 hospitalized and one death.
Patrick County, which hasn’t had a new case in several days, has 48 cases, with four hospitalized and two deaths.
Franklin County, which had seen an outburst, has stabilized with 106 cases, with seven hospitalized and one death.
VDH on Friday also announced it was expanding the information it reports at vdh.virginia.gov to help people learn more about being exposed to the virus. That data file is updated each Friday.
For instance, as of Friday, there were 5,946 contacts being monitored in the state, and 83.6% had been contacted within 24 hours of the case being diagnosed. VDH has expanded its contact tracers and case investigators to more than 1,200 as of the end of June, or about 15 tracers per 100,000 population, VDH said in its release.
