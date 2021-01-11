Cases continue to mount at Mulberry Creek Nursing and Rehab

Nelson in his email to families and employees cited privacy laws that prohibited more specific information, and the Virginia Department of Health tracks data by residence and basic demographics – such as age, gender and race.

Nelson’s memo reiterated aggressive steps sanctioned by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, such as enhanced precautions, twice-a-week rapid testing for everyone and halting visitors and communal activities. Employees in quarantine must have two consecutive negative tests before they can return from quarantine.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The outbreak occurs as the health district goes through a surge of cases that has seen the single-day record set three times in the past week and an average of more than 100 cases a day.

Henry County and Martinsville combined have had more than 4,200 cases and 87 deaths since the pandemic began.

There were no deaths in the district in the past two days, but new cases totaled 163 – 107 reported Sunday – and eight new hospitalizations.

Henry County had 74 of those cases and six of the hospitalizations, and Franklin County had 68 and the other two. Martinsville had 12 new cases, and Patrick County had nine.