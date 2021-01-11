Cases continue to mount at Mulberry Creek Nursing and Rehab

There are more than two dozen cases newly reported cases of COVID-19 at Mulberry Creek Nursing and Rehab in Martinsville.
In an email sent Sunday to residents, their families and employees, Bob Nelson, chief administrative officer of Kissito Healthcare, the facility’s owner, reported 22 more residents and four more employees had tested positive as of Saturday.
This was the third such email Nelson has sent since Jan. 1 and the second within a week.
The three emails have listed 57 residents and 11 staff members have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus and been isolated and quarantined.
It’s unclear if any of those who tested positive have been hospitalized, and as of Monday Mulberry Creek had not been added to the state’s databases of outbreaks.
There are two other long-term-care facilities in Henry County – Community Alternatives and Harmon Hall – and one in Martinsville, Starling View Manor, that account for at least 20 cases and an undisclosed number of deaths.
Emails to Nelson and to the West Piedmont Health District with questions about further details did not receive immediate responses with information. Health district spokesperson Nancy Bell said she referred questions to the Epidemiology Department.
Nelson in his email to families and employees cited privacy laws that prohibited more specific information, and the Virginia Department of Health tracks data by residence and basic demographics – such as age, gender and race.
Nelson’s memo reiterated aggressive steps sanctioned by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, such as enhanced precautions, twice-a-week rapid testing for everyone and halting visitors and communal activities. Employees in quarantine must have two consecutive negative tests before they can return from quarantine.
The outbreak occurs as the health district goes through a surge of cases that has seen the single-day record set three times in the past week and an average of more than 100 cases a day.
Henry County and Martinsville combined have had more than 4,200 cases and 87 deaths since the pandemic began.
There were no deaths in the district in the past two days, but new cases totaled 163 – 107 reported Sunday – and eight new hospitalizations.
Henry County had 74 of those cases and six of the hospitalizations, and Franklin County had 68 and the other two. Martinsville had 12 new cases, and Patrick County had nine.
Since the pandemic began, there have been 7,843 cases in the district, with 495 hospitalizations and 140 deaths. Here’s how they break down:
Henry County: 3,105 cases, 232 hospitalizations, 60 deaths.
Martinsville: 1,139, 104, 27.
Patrick County: 883, 72, 28.
Franklin County: 2,716, 87, 25.
Virginia as of Sunday at 5 p.m. had surpassed 400,000 cases, adding 4,530 to reach 403,386. There have been 5,393 deaths statewide — up by 10 since Sunday – and 19,182 have been hospitalized.