Cases in Patrick continue to rise; Martinsville holds steady

Patrick County is the latest danger area for the coronavirus, as the number of cases are rising and attributed to a long-term care facility in the county.
Its numbers have been shooting up over the past three days, with 10 new cases on Thursday, 14 new cases on Friday and four on Saturday, as measured and reported by the Virginia Department of Health, bringing Patrick’s total number of coronavirus cases to 89.
One of the last five counties in Virginia to be without the coronavirus, Patrick County has had three deaths since June 1, and 14 people hospitalized.
VDH and the West Piedmont Health District would not name which facility might have been the scene of the outbreak, but Stuart has two large long-term care facilities: The nursing home Blue Ridge Therapy Connection has 190 beds, and its neighbor and sister facility, The Landmark Center, an assisted-living facility, has 75 beds.
Both facilities have been difficult to pin down to any answers as to whether or not they had coronavirus cases identified there, though on Friday afternoon an employee of The Landmark Center said their facility has not had any positive cases at all.
Cynthia Mabry, who did not give her job title, said that there were no coronavirus cases at The Landmark Center. When asked specifically if there ever had been any cases diagnosed at any time, she said, “We have never had any case in The Landmark Center.”
Blue Ridge Therapy Connection, on the other hand, has been much more difficult to pin down. Calls and emails made to administrator Anthony Brunicardi on Friday morning had not been answered or returned by Saturday.
On Thursday, in response to questions from the Bulletin, Brunicardi sent a press release which did not answer whether or not the facility had experienced positive cases. As well as standard comments on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and other agencies as well as safety measures, it included the line, “there is reason to believe that Blue Ridge Therapy Connection residents will be affected by the virus.”
When asked again specifically whether Blue Ridge Therapy Connection had experienced any positive coronavirus tests among staff or residents, Brunicardi wrote in a separate email, “We currently do not have any known positives for COVID-19 in the facility.” He did not reply to a the follow-up question on whether any person who was not physically present in the facility at the time of his answer had tested positive earlier.
Meanwhile, Stanleytown Health and Rehab had four employees and three patients who had tested positive for the coronavirus, Administrator Kennedy Flynn said.
VDH tracks cases by where the person lives, not where he or she might have been tested, hospitalized or quarantined.
The numbers now come for Patrick County to 89 total cases, with 14 hospitalized and 3 dead. Adjusting for population, that’s 504 cases per 100,000 people, 79 hospitalizations per 100,000 and 17 deaths per 100,000.
Henry County’s new cases rose by five on Saturday, with two new hospitalizations. That brings totals to 429 cases, 45 people hospitalized and five dead. Looking at it by population, that’s 842 cases per 100,000 people, with 88 hospitalizations and 10 deaths per 100,000.
Martinsville saw no changes in its numbers at Saturday’s report: 149 cases, 21 hospitalized and one dead (previously, two had been reported dead. A VDH spokesperson in other instances of changed numbers had attributed changes in figures to changes in ways information had been tallied).
Across Virginia, the VDH reports 83,609 cases, with 7,570 hospitalizations and 2,075 deaths.
The CDC on Saturday reported 1,024,492 total cases in the United States, with 143,868 total deaths.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
