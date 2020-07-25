Cases in Patrick continue to rise; Martinsville holds steady

Patrick County is the latest danger area for the coronavirus, as the number of cases are rising and attributed to a long-term care facility in the county.

Its numbers have been shooting up over the past three days, with 10 new cases on Thursday, 14 new cases on Friday and four on Saturday, as measured and reported by the Virginia Department of Health, bringing Patrick’s total number of coronavirus cases to 89.

One of the last five counties in Virginia to be without the coronavirus, Patrick County has had three deaths since June 1, and 14 people hospitalized.

VDH and the West Piedmont Health District would not name which facility might have been the scene of the outbreak, but Stuart has two large long-term care facilities: The nursing home Blue Ridge Therapy Connection has 190 beds, and its neighbor and sister facility, The Landmark Center, an assisted-living facility, has 75 beds.

Both facilities have been difficult to pin down to any answers as to whether or not they had coronavirus cases identified there, though on Friday afternoon an employee of The Landmark Center said their facility has not had any positive cases at all.