Cases in West Piedmont Health District reach lowest point since August

There were only five new cases of COVID-19 reported Monday in the West Piedmont Health District, the lowest single-day total since August.

But that promising figure was diluted somewhat by two more deaths – one resident each from Henry and Franklin counties – reported by the Virginia Department of Health that moved he district ever close to 300 total deaths.

These most recent deaths could have occurred just about any time. Officials confirm cause via death certificates and other documents before adding to their database.

But there now have been 299 fatalities across the district from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, as confirmed by 5 p.m. Sunday.

These were No. 120 in Henry County and No. 69 in Franklin, one man and one woman, one white and one Black, both at least 80 years old, as 186 of those victims have been.

These make 46 deaths as the middle of March approaches, and 167 since Jan. 1, when a surge of post-holiday cases started to bring more and more bad outcomes, including outbreaks at long-term-care facilities across the district.

But a lot of grim news has been subsiding as vaccination efforts have increased and fewer and fewer people have tested positive for the virus.