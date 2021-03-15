Cases in West Piedmont Health District reach lowest point since August

There were only five new cases of COVID-19 reported Monday in the West Piedmont Health District, the lowest single-day total since August.
But that promising figure was diluted somewhat by two more deaths – one resident each from Henry and Franklin counties – reported by the Virginia Department of Health that moved he district ever close to 300 total deaths.
These most recent deaths could have occurred just about any time. Officials confirm cause via death certificates and other documents before adding to their database.
But there now have been 299 fatalities across the district from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, as confirmed by 5 p.m. Sunday.
These were No. 120 in Henry County and No. 69 in Franklin, one man and one woman, one white and one Black, both at least 80 years old, as 186 of those victims have been.
These make 46 deaths as the middle of March approaches, and 167 since Jan. 1, when a surge of post-holiday cases started to bring more and more bad outcomes, including outbreaks at long-term-care facilities across the district.
But a lot of grim news has been subsiding as vaccination efforts have increased and fewer and fewer people have tested positive for the virus.
The district’s rate of positive tests now is at 5.5% (statewide it’s 5.4%) of more than 62,000 tests. In January that rate surpassed 21%.
The five new cases are the fewest since there was one new case on Sept. 1. The 7-day rolling average remains at 13, its lowest point since Sept. 12 (when it was 10).
The 7-day average per 100,000 population is in single digits (9.2), and the 14-day total per 100K has fallen to 140.9 (it was more than 1200 in January).
Martinsville and Franklin County each reported two cases, and Henry County had one. There were no new hospitalizations.
The district also had mass vaccination clinics this past weekend – more than 2,000 people on Friday at Martinsville Speedway and another event Saturday in Patrick County.
Although those data have not been added to the state’s totals, as of Monday afternoon nearly 38,500 doses of either Pfizer or Moderna vaccine had been distributed across the district, VDH’s database shows.
Some 19.4% of the populace had received at least one shot, and 11,811 (or about 8.6%) were fully vaccinated.
Statewide 2.74 million doses had been distributed, 21.1% have had at least one shot, and 1,010,519 were fully vaccinated.
In its update on Monday morning VDH reported that statewide there have been 595,865 cases, 10,060 deaths -- up by 41 since Sunday – and 25,323 hospitalizations.
West Piedmont Health District has contributed 10,821 cases, 658 hospitalizations and those 299 deaths. Here’s how they break down:
- Henry County: 4,269 cases, 295 hospitalizations, 120 deaths.
- Martinsville: 1,525, 131, 70.
- Patrick County: 1,260, 97, 40.
- Franklin County: 3,767, 135, 69.
For comparison, Danville has reported 4,354 cases (119 deaths), and Pittsylvania County has had 5,003 (73 deaths).