Cases level off since surge in West Piedmont Health District

The triple-digit rises in cases and growth in deaths have stopped for the past 48 hours in the West Piedmont Health District.

Even as cases continue to grow in the state, the Virginia Department of Health reports only 118 cases in the past two days in the district, with one hospitalization and no deaths. As of 5 p.m. Sunday there had been 7,056 cases, 471 hospitalizations and 134 deaths from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus in the district.

Henry County accounted for 61 of those cases, and Franklin County had 39. Martinsville, with 13, and Patrick County, with five, rounded out the district. Martinsville had two new hospitalizations, but Patrick County was statistically reduced by one.

Of the 7,056 cases reported in the district the two biggest affected age groups are 50-59-year-olds (1,187) and 40-49 (1,047). There have been only 423 older than 80 -- second only to 0-9 among age brackets -- but that group has seen about a 1-in-7 fatality rate because 67 of them have died. About 10% (105) of those older than 70 who have been infected (1,161) have succumbed.