Casts for Patriot Players and TheatreWorks Community Player shows

The casts for both the Patriot Players’ ”Diamond Divas: A Very Merry Holiday Revue” and TheatreWorks Community Players’ “2022 Annual Piano Bar” have been announced.

TheatreWorks Community Players’ “2022 Annual Piano Bar” will have a theme of “Shake, Rattle and Rock.” The music will be a mix of tunes from the 1950s to the 2000s and the show will be at 7 p.m. on Nov. 11. Tickets are $10.

The performers will be: Claire Coleman, Jamie Donovant, Rhonda Hopkins, Steve Isom, Dee Dee Richardson and Lydia Tyree. Special guests will be Michelle Johnson Epps and Heather Minter. The emcees will be Lanetta Byrd and Stevie Byrd.

The Patriot Players’ 38th production is in honor of Patrick and Henry Community College’s 60th Diamond Anniversary and will feature a music revue mash-up of holiday favorites and diva anthems. The show will take place on Nov. 17, 18, 25 and 26 at 7 p.m. and on Nov. 18 at 2 p.m.

The cast is: Bridgette Burnette, Mallory Burton, Rebecca Crabtree, Stacey Davis, Ashley Diaz, Valeria Edwards, Verlyria Ellington, Kim Everhart, Sarah Foley, Ivanna Gutierrez, Joanna Gutierrez, Max Hall, Janeka Hairston, Kim Hairston, Lacey Harbour, Caroline Kirby, Brian Lane, Brian Seay, Linda Via, Pam Wall, Sam Wall and Morgan Young.

The production will be directed by Devin Pendleton, the music director is Amber Scott, the stage manager is Morgan Young and the choreography will be done by Jane Leizer and Mandy Gordon in partnership with the Ray Hollingsworth Dance and Arts Studio.

