Cause of fire deemed outlet overload

An apparent electrical outlet overload was the cause of the Oct. 14 Forest Street house fire that killed one person.

A release from the City of Martinsville states that on Wednesday the Martinsville fire marshal determined that "burn patterns along with other evidence supports that the fire was accidental and originated within the occupant’s bedroom located in the rear of the home. Fire investigators located an electrical outlet in the fire debris that showed evidence of an unspecified failure involving the receptacle being overloaded. The fire spread from the outlet to adjacent wood, furniture, and ultimately the rest of the structure."

“We would like to ask the community to share in our thoughts and prayers for the family during this tragic event,” stated Martinsville Fire Chief Ted Anderson in the release. The release did not name the victim.

City Fire Marshal Andy Powers warned in the release that people should be "extra careful with cold weather and the holiday season being upon us."

“Have your heating systems serviced by qualified technicians, make sure you have working, in date smoke alarms within your home, and if you need a smoke alarm, contact us at (276) 403-5325 or Henry County Department of Public Safety at (276)634-4660," Powers stated in the release. "Give space heaters space and use all heating and cooking appliances per manufacture’s specifications.”