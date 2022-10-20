 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Cause of fire deemed outlet overload

  • 0
405 Forest Street

An unidentified body was found inside this home at 405 Forest Street by firefighters.

 Bill Wyatt

An apparent electrical outlet overload was the cause of the Oct. 14 Forest Street house fire that killed one person.

A release from the City of Martinsville states that on Wednesday the Martinsville fire marshal determined that "burn patterns along with other evidence supports that the fire was accidental and originated within the occupant’s bedroom located in the rear of the home. Fire investigators located an electrical outlet in the fire debris that showed evidence of an unspecified failure involving the receptacle being overloaded. The fire spread from the outlet to adjacent wood, furniture, and ultimately the rest of the structure."

“We would like to ask the community to share in our thoughts and prayers for the family during this tragic event,” stated Martinsville Fire Chief Ted Anderson in the release. The release did not name the victim.

City Fire Marshal Andy Powers warned in the release that people should be "extra careful with cold weather and the holiday season being upon us."

People are also reading…

“Have your heating systems serviced by qualified technicians, make sure you have working, in date smoke alarms within your home, and if you need a smoke alarm, contact us at (276) 403-5325 or Henry County Department of Public Safety at (276)634-4660," Powers stated in the release. "Give space heaters space and use all heating and cooking appliances per manufacture’s specifications.”

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bassett Furniture rejects offer

Bassett Furniture rejects offer

Tuesday morning Bassett Furniture had an offer from a buyer at a 27% premium over current stock value, but by Tuesday evening the company had rejected that offer as undervalued.

Fire destroys mobile home

Fire destroys mobile home

A mobile home was completely destroyed by fire Sunday afternoon, but there did not appear to be any injuries.

Dick & Willie gets $655,000

Dick & Willie gets $655,000

Henry County was awarded $655,000 from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) on Monday to complete the Dick & Willie Trail.

Meet the candidates

Meet the candidates

Four candidates are vying for two seats on Martinsville City Council in this year’s election: two long-term incumbents and two new candidates …

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Must see! NASA releases 12-year timelapse of the universe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert