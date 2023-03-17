Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that started at a trailer park in Collinsville just after midnight, causing damage to four trailers and sending one man to the hospital.

On Ferncreek Drive, three of the single-wide mobile homes were completely destroyed and one has minor damage to the underside of the building, Henry County Fire Marshall Lisa Garrett said.

One man was transported to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for burns and has now been released, Garrett said. Another man with burns refused treatment and transport, and one pet was killed in the fire, she said.

The American Red Cross assisted six other individuals at the scene with minor issues, she added.

"It actually went county-wide," Garrett said of the response. Responding agencies were Collinsville Fire Department District, Fieldale Volunteer Fire Company, Bassett Fire Department, Ridgeway Fire Department, Henry County Public Safety, Horsepasture Fire Department, Henry County Sheriff's Office and Appalachian Power.

Appalachian was back at the site Friday morning.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, Garrett said, and remains under investigation.

"We're still in the process of interviewing people and getting information," she said.

Garrett reminds the public that Henry County offers free smoke alarms and free installation by calling 276-634-4660 or filling out an application at henrycountyva.gov/331/Smoke-Alarm-Request.