Census figures show Southside population loss is consistent with that of other rural Virginia areas

Said Hazelwood: “I knew that we were anticipating a decline.”

Both said the populations of their areas might well be growing since the census figures were taken.

“From where we sit, looking at business day in and day out, I’m of the opinion that the number is stabilizing and in the future we would see that number at a minimum level out and possibly even increase,” Towarnicki said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We do have people moving into the area,” Hazelwood said. “It seems like all my neighbors are no longer from Patrick County. People are moving in. Real estate is hot right now,” said Hazelwood.

“Maybe we will recuperate some of these numbers with all of the folks that are moving into the area,” she said.

Towarnicki said he does not see the high numbers of “for sale” signs in front of houses as he had a few years ago.

“The vacancy rates are going down,” he said. “People are moving back in. The cost of living is low. …

“From the city standpoint, I think we’re stabilizing. The rate of decrease has slowed down based on what we’re seeing in house sales and some … various projects throughout the city over the coming couple of years.”