Census figures show Southside population loss is consistent with that of other rural Virginia areas

Over the past 10 years, Martinsville stayed the closest to its population base of all surrounding areas, data from the 2020 Census shows.
Census 2020 data were released on Thursday from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Martinsville’s population is down 2.4% to 13,485 in 2020, from 13,821 in 2010.
Patrick County lost 4.8% of its population, settling at 17,608 in 2020 from 18,490 in 2010.
Henry County has had the heaviest population loss, a 5.9% decrease in population over the past 10 decade, going from 54,191 in 2010 to 50,948 listed in 2020.
Both Martinsville City Manager Leon Towarnicki and Patrick County Administrator Geri Hazelwood said they were not surprised at the population loss, which they said – and Virginia’s Census figures bear out -- is the norm for rural areas.
Neither had had a chance to see census data by the time they talked with the Bulletin but shared their reactions to the figures they were told by telephone. Henry County Administrator Tim Hall was not available for comment Thursday afternoon.
“I can’t say I’m terribly surprised with that number,” Towarnicki said. “In recent decades we’ve seen a steady decline in Southwest Virginia. That number is consistent with other numbers throughout the region. I don’t see anything specific that points to Martinsville specifically. It’s a regional issue affecting rural areas in general.”
Said Hazelwood: “I knew that we were anticipating a decline.”
Both said the populations of their areas might well be growing since the census figures were taken.
“From where we sit, looking at business day in and day out, I’m of the opinion that the number is stabilizing and in the future we would see that number at a minimum level out and possibly even increase,” Towarnicki said.
“We do have people moving into the area,” Hazelwood said. “It seems like all my neighbors are no longer from Patrick County. People are moving in. Real estate is hot right now,” said Hazelwood.
“Maybe we will recuperate some of these numbers with all of the folks that are moving into the area,” she said.
Towarnicki said he does not see the high numbers of “for sale” signs in front of houses as he had a few years ago.
“The vacancy rates are going down,” he said. “People are moving back in. The cost of living is low. …
“From the city standpoint, I think we’re stabilizing. The rate of decrease has slowed down based on what we’re seeing in house sales and some … various projects throughout the city over the coming couple of years.”
Patrick County takes the lead by far in terms of median household income – nearly $9,000 above its neighboring county of Henry. Patrick also takes the lead in terms of age, with the median population more than a decade older than the state median and almost as much older than in Martinsville.
By the details:
- Median household income is $37,952 in Henry County, $34,371 in Martinsville and $43,073 in Patrick County.
- The percentage of residents holding a bachelor’s degree or higher is 13.9% in Henry County, 21% in Martinsville and 15.2% in Patrick County.
- The employment rate is 47% in Henry County, 51.6% in Martinsville and 49.6% in Patrick County.
- The census lists 26,196 housing units in Henry County, with 21,218 households; 7,067 total housing units in Martinsville, with 5,532 total households; and 10,224 housing units in Patrick County, with 7,755 households.
- Ten percent of Henry County residents don’t have health coverage, compared to 11.2% in Martinsville and 10.4% in Patrick County.
- The number for “total employer establishments” in Henry County is listed at 798; in Martinsville, 508; and in Patrick County, 283.
- The median age in Virginia is 38.5%. In Henry County, the median age is 47.6; in Martinsville, 40.9 and in Patrick County, 49.9%.
Surrounding areas
Nearby, Pittsylvania County had a 4.7& decrease in population, going from 63,506 in 2010 to 60,501 now. Franklin County’s population is at 56,042 in 2020, down nearly imperceptibly from 56,159 in 2010.
Across the board, counties of southern Virginia lost population except for furthest east, where Suffolk City grew by 11.% , Chesapeake grew by 12.2% and Virginia Beach increased by 4.9%.
The mountainous counties furthest west lost more than 10% of their populations, as did Sussex County out east, with a population of only 10,829 in 2020
Populations in the central and northern areas grew, with the one at fastest rate being Loudon County, growing 34.8% to 420,959 in 2020, from 312,311 in 2010.
