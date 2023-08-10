A demolition ceremony was held Wednesday morning at 802 Fayette St. in Martinsville at a building known for many years as Paradise Inn.

Mayor LC Jones invited the public and media to the event created as a way for the community to bid farewell to a cherished landmark that played a vital role in the social and cultural fabric of

Martinsville’s Black community.

“This is history. This is a legacy. When me and my husband was first married in 1975 we lived in the apartments,” said Martinsville Police Sgt. Coretha Gravely. “Ms. Hairston had the best hamburger, best cheeseburger, homemade from scratch. She didn’t buy that frozen stuff, she bought the pack and patted it out. I seen her make it with my own eyes. They had the best food that you ever had in your mouth.”

“I was raised by my grandparents, so I know how important what Paradise has been to the Black community throughout history,” said Deshanta Hairston, director of the Fayette Area Historical Initiative (FAHI). “You can talk to anybody within the Black community who was raised in Martinsville and they’re going to have a story about Paradise.”

Councilman Lawrence Mitchell said Paradise Inn was similar to grandpa’s old chair. He said grandpa had passed away and now we have to let the chair go.

“This is Paradise. Something you cherished all your life,” said Mitchell. “In 1946, in the segregated South, Mr. Dillard built this building. Sometimes we forget about the person. As a child I used to walk by here and this was a business district back then for the Westend. Gibson’s Cabstand, Shelton’s Garage, Paradise, Dr. Williams office, and then when you needed gas you’d go down to Hobson’s Service Station, and if you needed groceries you’d go to Pinehall Grocery.”

The actual demolition of the building is scheduled for Friday at an undetermined time. Mayor LC Jones said that once the exact time is known, the city will push that information out on social media and the city’s website.

In 2016, Susan McCulloch, the city’s community planner and zoning administrator at the time, appealed to the public for help in documenting the presence of entertainers at the Paradise that included Ike and Tina Turner, Diana Ross and Ray Charles. It was her hope that the building might be listed on the National Register of Historic Places, creating opportunities for the building’s restoration.

By the time McCulloch started working with the Virginia Department of Historic Resources on ways to save the historic structure, it had already become dilapidated. City officials had condemned the building in 2008.

Oliver McCall, of Collinsville, won the WBC heavyweight title in 1994 with an upset knockout over Lennox Lewis. He defended the title with a unanimous decision over Larry Holmes in April 1995 and lost it to Frank Bruno in September of that same year.

In February 1996, McCall bought the Paradise Inn for $68,000 and for the past 27 years, the building has been left vacant, continuing to deteriorate.

“I’ve been waiting for years,” McCall said to City Council at a regular meeting in October. “My son is old enough now and he’s a man with a family here. I have a second grandson on the way, and his wife’s family is from Martinsville.”

McCall, who turned 58 in April, said it was his desire to give the property over to his son, Elijah, while Oliver McCall pursued plans with Patrick & Henry Community College to develop a boxing program.

“If nothing can be done with it, then it do need to come down,” said McCall. “I saw the holes in the roof and with the other parts of the neighborhood coming up, something definitely needs to be done. Either-or, I’m alright with it.”

Estimates for rehabilitating the building have varied over the years between $3 million to $5 million dollars.

The former inn, built in 1946, is on the west side of Martinsville in a largely African-American neighborhood and was a major part of the community’s social scene in the 1950s, particularly among Black residents in the era before integration.

Previous Bulletin reports noted that the Paradise Inn was also a restaurant as well as a club, and various enterprises operated in the building or on its grounds over the years, including a roller skating rink, pool room, beauty parlor, barber shop, apartments, and rooms for rent.

In 2008, McCulloch told the Bulletin that the community wanted to see the building refurbished and “demolition would be a last resort.”

But after 15 years of trying without success, city officials were down to that last option and on April 10, the city of Martinsville published a request for sealed proposals for the demolition of the Paradise Inn.

“It serves as an opportunity for all of us to reflect on the remarkable legacy of Paradise Inn. Unfortunately, as time passed, the building fell into disrepair, and despite efforts to assess the feasibility of restoration, the costs involved proved to be insurmountable,” a city release stated.

Leaders and members of the community gathered on Wednesday to commemorate the moment with the public.

“Everybody look around. Look at the people in the community who came out to commemorate and to think about what Paradise was to them,” Jones said. “What you have here is an opportunity. This city is in a period of growth. Just because we see Paradise go down Friday, it doesn’t mean that we’re losing history. History can be preserved. But what we have an opportunity to do is to start remaking history. This land we’re sitting on now is available. We need developers. We need ideas from the community.”