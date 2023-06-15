A ceremony that shared the history of America’s important flags was held Wednesday at the city municipal building in honor of Flag Day.

“Nearly 250 years ago the continental congress declared resolution that June 14 be commemorated as Flag Day,” Vice Mayor Aaron Rawls said. “This is the same continental congress that declared our independence from Great Britain.”

“Our flag is a symbol of unity and a restart, but to me it’s a lot more than that,” Rawls added. “It’s an emblem of unimaginable possibility.”

“It’s my most sincere hope that as we honor the sacrifices and triumphs of those who came before us and we also adopt that same spirit that founded this miracle of a nation and apply it to our own destiny,” Rawls said.

At the ceremony, Martinsville Middle School seventh grader Arianna Ybarra led the crowd in reading the American’s Creed and Patrick Henry Daughter of the American Revolution Member Janet Fentress led the Pledge of Allegiance.

Woodmen Life Recruiting Sales Manager Scott Koebel gave a history of flags in the United States.

He began by bringing out the Prisoner of War/Missing in Action (POW/MIA) Flag that represents 80,000 families that have a relative or loved one that has not come back from serving in the military, Koebel said.

“Think about your sons, your daughters, your grandkids, your nephew or nieces,” Koebel said. “Think of them being gone or not knowing where they are … and then all of a sudden they just show up. That’s what this flag represents” along with the families that “never get that knock on the door” when their loved one was supposed to return.

The next flag Koebel brought out was the Betsy Ross Flag, otherwise known as the first flag to represent America. The flag has 13 red and white stripes and a circle of 13 stars to represent the 13 original American colonies.

The red represents the blood that was spilled to “make this country free,” Koebel said. The stars represent the colonies and the blue fabric represents unity, he added. The flag was adopted as the American flag on July 4, 1776.

The next American flag had 48 stars to represent the 48 states and still had the 13 red and white stripes to represent the 13 original colonies.

“This used to be the longest standing symbol of our nation,” Koebel said. “The 50-star flag took that title.”

The 50-star flag was designed by Robert Heft who, at the time it was designed, was a 17-year-old high school student, Koebel said.

“He was a procrastinator from what I understood and he was procrastinating on a history project,” Koebel said. The project was to redesign the American flag and when he received a B on the project that he only changed slightly, he went to the teacher.

Heft’s teacher told him that if he got Congress to adopt the new flag design, he would receive and A on the project and that is exactly what Heft achieved, Koebel said.

“We say the Pledge of Allegiance to something that a 17-year-old designed,” Koebel added. “When you look at that flag think about that sacrifices that were spilled for us to be here today … And now you’re going to look at it and think ‘our future is bright.’”

“Our kids in school are bright,” Koebel said.” There’s young people that care just as much about this county as we do and with all the bad and all the things we’ve beaten that’ve gone wrong with this country, guess what — It will still be the best country in the world.”