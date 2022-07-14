Certain factors cause higher likelihood of mosquito bites

Mosquitos might love you best — and there’s not much you can do about it.

According to GoodRX through the West Piedmont Health District (WPHD) newsletter Perspectives, some people attract mosquitoes because of varying factors that are out of their control. However, there are some steps you can take, even if you are mosquitoes’ favorite meal.

People who have blood types O and B are most likely to attract mosquitoes. Type O is more likely to attract aedes aegypti mosquitoes, a common mosquito in the U.S., and type B is more likely to attract anopheles stephensi mosquitoes, which live in Africa.

Another factor is how you smell — at least, how you smell to mosquitoes, the website says. When people sweat, they release chemicals such as lactic acid, uric acid and ammonia at different amounts. Some people release the perfect scent combination that makes them more appealing to mosquitoes.

The next factor that determines how much mosquitos might be attracted to you is, surprisingly, whether you’ve recently drunk beer or eaten bananas. A study suggests bananas and beer will attract mosquitoes, but there’s not enough evidence to say for sure that avoiding bananas and beer would keep mosquitos away.

Mosquitos can also be attracted to different colors, so to shield yourself a bit from those pesky creatures, wear green and blue. Dark colors seem to attract mosquitos, the study suggests.

Getting more mosquito bites can also be because you were in the wrong place at the wrong time. The most active times for mosquitoes is right before sunset and early morning before the sun rises fully. So, one of the easiest ways to avoid bites is to avoid being outside for those time frames.

A condition that makes a person more attractive to mosquitoes, but isn’t permanent (though it may seem so while you’re in that state!) is being pregnant. During pregnancy, metabolism increases and a greater amount of carbon dioxide and heat are released, making the expectant mother more attractive to mosquitoes.

The last, and most easily avoidable, condition is to avoid being an easy target. When you wear short sleeves instead of long sleeves or shorts instead pants, you become more attractive to mosquitoes because you’re an easier target.

Some natural mosquito repellents from Healthline.com are as follows:

Lemon eucalyptus oil: The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has approved

eucalyptus oil as an effective mosquito repellent, and it has been used for that purpose since the 1940s. Healthline list a recipe of 1 part lemon eucalyptus oil to 10 parts sunflower oil or witch hazel as a DIY remedy.

Lavender: Crushing lavender flowers produces a fragrance and oil that can repel mosquitoes. It has analgesic, antifungal and antiseptic qualities that can calm and soothe the skin as well. The DIY recipe is as simple as crushing the flowers and applying the oil to bite sensitive areas of the body like ankles and arms or putting the oil on a clean cloth to rub on skin.

Cinnamon oil: According to Healthline, a

in Taiwan found that cinnamon oil can kill off mosquito eggs and act as a repellent for adult mosquitoes. To make the remedy, mix ¼ teaspoon of oil for every 4 ounces of water and then spray it on skin, clothing, around the home, on upholstery and even plants.

Thyme oil: You can keep mosquitoes away from your campfire site by throwing thyme leaves into the fire. For a homemade remedy, mix four drops of thyme oil to every teaspoon of base oil (olive or jojoba oils), and for a spray mix five drops of thyme oil to two ounces of water.

Soybean oil: Soybean oil is used in product such as Bite Block Kids and could provide long lasting protection from mosquito bites. You can add lemongrass oil to soybean oil for a home mixture that is meant to guard against different species of mosquitoes.