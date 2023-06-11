Almost 40 Martinsville community members are working together on a mural to brighten up the Broad Street parking lot with a design specifically made for the project.

The Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce submitted a grant application to Harvest Foundation’s Project Hope grant series and was awarded the full amount possible to fund this mural project, Chamber Executive Director Brenell Thomas said.

Harvest Foundation announced the start of the Project Hope grants at its 20th anniversary celebration in August, opening applications to community organizations for projects that would inspire hope through grassroots efforts with grants up to $10,000 per project.

“The idea of a mural came from the intent to do something for the whole community as a visual reminder of the inclusive community we have in Martinsville and Henry County,” Thomas said. Two additional mural projects are in the works, she added.

The Chamber worked with Piedmont arts to select the artist and to promote the project to get volunteers and with Tim Martin who provided the space for the mural and primed the wall, Thomas said.

The location was chosen to let the project be accessible to people of all abilities and even young children. The wall is short and in an easily accessible location to allow accessibility to both volunteers and mural visitors after its completion.

“It was intended to be inclusive of involving our youth and maybe some folks who haven’t traditionally been able to do a community mural project like this because of the location,” Thomas said.

The design concept was based off of a prompt from the chamber to celebrate the diversity of Martinsville and will feature local flowers and hands that represent different ages, races, genders, cultures and more.

“Each one of these hands, that are really quite large, are holding different flowers that also have symbolism,” artist Jon Murrill said. “To complement that there are little Easter eggs on each one of these hands” that are featured on bracelets.

Murrill has been working on the design since the grant was awarded. Murrill worked in education for 10 years before transitioning into mural work full time recently, he said.

For the majority of his art tenure, he has focused mainly on portraits and shown his work in galleries across the country including at Piedmont Arts in the Expressions exhibit. However, over the last three years, he said, he wanted a change and the “polar opposite” of small, detailed portraits led him to working on murals.

“This has been an exciting new challenge for my own personal artistic endeavors, but it really corresponds with my passions,” Murrill said.

“The project in Martinsville is a community project and I have run a few community projects over the past year,” he said. “With these community projects it really has been a passion of mine not just because of my roots as an artist but also my roots in education.”

Murrill will be at all the workdays teaching and guiding community volunteers as they help complete the mural. Workdays started on Saturday and will go through Wednesday and after Murrill will work on the finishing touches to complete the design.

After completion, the mural will be added to the Piedmont Arts Public Art Walking Tour.

“The community’s going to get to participate and enjoy the experience and I get to show them some of the tricks of the trade as well,” he said. “I think it’s going to be a really powerful and beautiful piece that the area can celebrate for a long time.”