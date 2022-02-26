Chamber of Commerce: Uptown business is active, despite pandemic

The pandemic did not slow down uptown business development, by the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce’s measure.

Since February 2020, the start of the pandemic, uptown has had 27 new businesses, said Lisa Watkins, Chamber president and executive director of the Chamber’s Partnership for Economic Growth. Eight of those and two business expansions “were in 2020, during total shutdown,” she said.

Those businesses for which the Chamber either helped recruit, promoted and/or held a ribbon cutting in 2021 are The Ground Floor, Bespoke and Holt Salon, Unique Styles & Designs, TAD Space, Angel Face Beauty Company, Slay-tique, Service Printing (new owner), The Men’s Room Uptown, Gym 24, Uptown Bella’s Salon, Artisan Roofing, Peer Recovery Connection, Accord Business Services, BAG Productions, Reed Electrical Services, Martinsville Bulletin (new location) and Uptown Pinball for VIP space.

Those from 2020 are Brand Builders, Brenda’s Catering and More, Fido’s Finds & Kitty’s Collectibles (new location), Foothill Family Services, Junk & Disorderly, La Plazita, Pieces from the Past, Olive Tree Counseling LLC, Scented Delights and THAIRapy Salon & Spa.

Still taking precautions with the pandemic, the Chamber employees mostly working from home, each taking a turn so the office is staffed by one person each day. That’s “to make sure that we’re open and available conveniently to the public and our business members,” Watkins said. That way, if any one of them has been exposed to the coronavirus, the others would not have to quarantine since they aren’t together at the office.

However, “back when things were super bad, before the vaccine,” they all worked solely from home, she said.

They also limit in-person meetings with groups. Since the Chamber’s board is a large group of more than 20 members, it meets virtually. The C-PEG's smaller board meets in the Incubator’s large training room so they can spread out, while also offering Zoom for those who don’t attend in person.

Clients have the option of meeting in person or virtually. The virtual meetings have been popular, largely so because “they’re trying to work around their lunch hour and would rather not spend that time traveling,” Watkins said.

Chamber

Founded in 1959, the Martinsville Henry County Chamber of Commerce is a membership organization for local businesses, its website states. With over 600 members, the Chamber acts a voice for businesses in the region while also providing opportunities for networking, collaboration and increased community exposure.

“We advocate on behalf of businesses,” Watkins said, including “advertise for them, promote, help them with getting … their messages out in various ways.”

Watkins and Chamber Deputy Director Sharon Shepherd staff the Chamber, with help as needed from Kimberly Keller.

The Chamber holds ribbon-cutting ceremonies celebrating businesses’ openings, expansions or relocations. It invites local officials, the media, government staff and other interested parties and provides the big red bow that is cut ceremonially. Plus, “we’ll try to coach them to have it at the time of the biggest bang for their buck,” Watkins said.

Until the pandemic put a halt on gatherings, the Chamber hosted Business After Hours meetings, for networking and socializing, held at various businesses’ locations.

The March 31 Business After Hours will be held over Zoom, but once the weather warms up the Chamber plans to hold them outdoors, Watkins said.

The Trade Show, which was held each March before the pandemic, has been the Chamber’s signature event. A future Trade Show also may be held outdoors, Watkins said, though later than the traditional March so that weather would be warmer.

“I do see us doing Oktoberfest 2022," Watkins said of the yearly street festival. “I think people are wanting some normalcy back into their lives. We’ll figure out a way to do that this upcoming year.

Small Business Saturday each November supports local businesses in ways such as giving out $10 vouchers to restaurants and holding a scavenger hunt for gift bags.

The Chamber advocates for businesses with local elected officials and each year puts together a legislative agenda to let government bodies “know what’s important to our business membership.” That is compiled by the Chamber’s Government Affairs Committee looks at five key areas: economic development, education and workforce development, health care, transportation and – relatively new – “Covid and other emergency health-related priorities.”

Members of the Chamber’s board are Eddie Cassady, city police chief; Jimmy Cockram, Nilit America; Blake Collins, Martinsville Speedway; George “Jay” Dickens (chair), The Lester Group; Wayne Draper, Right Now and TAD Space; Monica Hatchett, Henry County Public Schools; LaDonna Hairston, Crossfit 276; Mary Handy, Stifel; Bren Hankins, Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care; Rhonda Hodges, Patrick & Henry Community College; Anne Jacobsen-Smith, Hooker Furniture; Billy Kirby, American National Bank; Japhet LeGrant, Back & Neck Pain Center; Kristoff Lievens, Eastman Performance Films; Larissa Rash, Fidelity Bank; Susan Sabin, Spencer-Penn Centre; Carlie Smith, AirLife Virginia; Terri Stutz, Carter Bank & Trust; James Souter, King’s Grant; David Swisher, Appalachian Power; Joni Temple, AmeriStaff; and Spencer Thomas, Sovah Health-Martinsville.

C-PEG

The Chamber's Partnership for Economic Growth (C-PEG) is an independent, yet closely aligned, charitable affiliate of the Chamber of Commerce. Led by a separate board of directors, C-PEG is charged with funding and supporting the area's efforts to improve economic growth.

C-PEG is a standalone 501(c)3 corporation, staffed by Watkins and Kimberly Keller, its Uptown Entrepreneurial Development Manager.

C-PEG’s funding comes through the City, the County, private donations from C-PEG members, anonymous funding and the George W. Lester II Fund through the Community Foundation Serving Southwest Virginia, Watkins said.

It has several areas of operation, including the farmer’s market; retail commercial recruitment, such as the Starbucks that’s under construction now; small businesses; the West Piedmont Business Development Center “and the support and recruitment that we’re doing for the uptown area,” Watkins said.

Its Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market provides an outlet for farmers to sell their produce, and its Oktoberfest brings people to uptown as well as provides an outlet for artisans to sell their wares, she said.

C-PEG also offers the Startup MHC program, a training program for people who want to start businesses – and it awards grants to some of them to help achieve those goals.

In January, C-PEG learned it has been awarded a grant of $103,575 from the Tobacco Commission to supplement the Startup MHC program. It is to “help fund technology, health care, manufacturing or small batch production business awards or incentives.”

The grant can be uses over a 3-year period and “requires a dollar-for-dollar match,” she said.

C-PEG provides start-up assistance for local businesses, helping develop the business plan, navigate the licensing and permitting process, get a tax ID number, show how to set up a business structure under the state corporation commission and plan financially, including connecting businesses with funding, Watkins said.

Through its goal of retail development, C-PEG has recruited Cookout, Ollie’s, Harbour Freight and the soon-to-be Starbucks and Jersey Mike’s – which “were on the original recruitment list in 2017 of what we felt like was doable for our community,” Watkins said.

Plus, there’s another big one “to be announced,” she said, without revealing any hints.

Having Jersey Mike’s and Starbucks here “will help us with getting some other things here,” she said. “Even though they’re all food, it bring more food.”

To help recruit such big names to the area, C-PEG engages Retail Strategies, “a company that goes to conferences … and events to meeting with retailers and developers” on behalf of the MHC area. At a recent conference it met with 82 retailers and restaurants, “and about 25 of those are interested in receiving and following up with more information on Martinsville and Henry County.”

The cost of engaging Retail Strategies is supported by the County, the City, the Campbell Family Foundation, The Lester Group and C-PEG, she said.

Members of the C-PEG Board of Directors are Clay Campbell, Martinsville Speedway; John Parkinson, Drake Extrusion; Amanda Cox, Appalachian Power; Steve Draper, Martinsville sheriff; Dick Ephgrave, SCORE; Charles Whitfield, Charis Transportation; Dr. Angeline Godwin, Patrick & Henry Community College, retired; April Haynes, Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia; Leon Towarnicki, City of Martinsville; Jason Davis, Blue Ridge Regional Airport; Cindy Summit, S&K Office Products; Mike Grogan, Southeastern Wood Products; Donna Morrison, The Lester Group; and Chris Lawless, Lawless Welding and Fabrication Inc.

Pandemic aid help

Throughout the pandemic, C-PEG gave “one-on-one” assistance with the “so many grant opportunities for businesses,” Watkins said.

They met virtually, and with Zoom’s option of screen-sharing, were able to talk people through the application processes for grants, such as the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

“Those were quite complex for a lot of businesses,” and the applications varied depending on the bank or third-party provider, Watkins said.

Though the Chamber’s services are traditionally for its members, it provided pandemic-relief application assistance to any business that requested it. “We were able to help 160 businesses to connect them with over $4.6 million in funding,” she said. “It was just really, really personally satisfying to me to be able to help in that way. Sharon and Kimberly felt the same. … I find it satisfying to know that we helped some businesses stay open.”

Working together

Now the Chamber is working alongside, and sometimes with, the new kid on the block in terms of cultivating a lively uptown: Uptown Partnership, a non-profit organization to promote uptown viability. UP is backed by a 2-year, $350,000 grant from the Harvest Foundation.

“When you have some crossover you’ve got to communicate,” Watkins said. The two organizations are “learning how to coexist productively,” such as working together on the recent Valentine’s Day promotion which included a gift basket giveaway.

“We are working to compliment, not duplicate. … I love partnering with Uptown Partnership.”

C-PEG got its start years ago as the Chamber’s Partnership for Progress, which was formed from the Retail Merchants Association, Watkins said: “It’s been able to adapt to what the community needs are here.”

Holly Kozelsky writes for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at hkozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com and 638-8801 ext. 2430.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.