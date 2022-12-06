Champ Hardie attends first meeting

Champ Hardie attended his first meeting as a member of the Henry County School Board at the December regular meeting Thursday.

“Mr. Hardie, we are very, very happy to have you with us this evening … We’re glad you’re here and we know that you have big shoes to fill, but you can do that,” HCPS board chair Thomas Auker said.

Hardie fills the spot vacated by the late Francis Zehr.

“As a newly elected member to the board here, I am certainly looking forward to working with this outstanding board and moving our students forward in Henry County,” Hardie said. “We have an outstanding school system now, and I see it getting even greater as we go on.”

“I would like to thank the citizens of the Ridgeway district for having faith and I am very humbled and I’m very honored that they had faith in me … To allow me to represent them in this coming year,” Hardie added.

Hardie thanked each department head in the HCPS system who aided in his orientation into his new position on the board. “I would like to tell each department head that you did a fantastic job and I’ll tell you one thing, I know a lot more about how the school system works now and how each department works,” he said.

Since he came on the board on Nov. 15, he said, he has visited all of the three schools in the Ridgeway district: Rich Acres Elementary, Magna Vista High School and Drewry Mason Elementary. “I was very impressed as I walked through the schools, with the administration, with the teachers and … all the students seemed to be on task,” he said.

In other matters:

Bassett High School (BHS) Track Coach of 11 years Kevin Underwood requested the board to consider upgrades to the track at BHS. Due to the age of the track and general wear and tear over the year, the condition of the track has declined, he said.

HCPS Director of Communications Monica Hatchett recognized outstanding students in areas of golf, cross country, volleyball, football, cheer, theater and marching band, and Ty Hairston was recognized for his work with 4-H.

The board approved the reappointment of Hatchett as deputy clerk of the board and Leslie Ramey as clerk of the board for another one-year term each.

The board approved the personnel report; reassignments included Brittany Turner-Hall and separations included Karen Morris and Michael Portlock.

The next school board meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Jan. 5.