Chance of a Lifetime: Kass Slaughter performs major supporting role in "A Gift of Murder"

Kass Slaughter knew from a young age that she would be involved in film, whether it was behind the scenes or in the spotlight — and on Thursday her first major production will air.

Her biggest and most recent project is a lead role in the Lifetime movie “A Gift of Murder.” The movie follows the story of a 15-year-old high school student, Dylan, who has just transferred to a new school.

Dylan encounters a typical “mean girl,” Tiffany, and gets involved with drama when their Sweet 16 birthday parties are planned on the same day. When Tiffany finds out about the parties being held on the same day, she goes psycho, said Slaughter.

Slaughter’s role is that of Dylan’s best friend, Julia. She said that her character is there to guide Dylan through her experiences throughout the film as she navigates life as the new girl, and in the process the girls become close friends.

Slaughter said she made two close friends on the set of “A Gift of Murder,” Courtney Cummings and Sid Noelle. Cummings plays the role of the antagonist Tiffany in the movie, but in real life, Slaughter said, she is “very sweet and down to earth.” Noelle plays Maya, one of Tiffany’s friends, but in real life the trio remain close and keep in touch with each other.

The movie will premiere at 8 p.m. Thursday on the Lifetime Movie Network. Afterward, it will be available for streaming on the Lifetime website.

Slaughter said she got her first role when she was just 14 years old. Since then she has been working on multiple small projects, including having a background role in the Netflix series “Stranger Things,” costarring in an episode on the TNT mini-series “I Am the Night” and also some local films.

She was born in Martinsville and still lives in the area while she travels for work, mainly in Atlanta and Los Angeles.

She is the daughter of Shelley Slaughter, a teacher at Virtual Virginia Academy, and T.J. Slaughter, director of school safety for Martinsville City Schools, and her sister is sister, Kylie Slaughter, a sophomore at Magna Vista High School. Her grandparents are Tommy and Wanda Slaughter of Martinsville and Rudy and Louise Boley of Collinsville.

Kass Slaughter graduated from Liberty University Online Academy in May 2020.

In her downtime from acting, Slaughter works part-time at Martinsville Glass Company and since September has been pursuing a bachelor’s degree in digital film.

Slaughter studies through The Los Angeles Film School online and said that while film schools are traditionally in person because of the required equipment, the online format works well with her work schedule.

To help online students get the same experience as in person students, she said, the program has fees for equipment built into tuition, and some time in the next few months she will receive a “tech kit” full of microphones, lights and everything else needed to complete film projects from her hometown.

The project she will complete for school will involve her making films where she is staying, whether it is in Atlanta, Los Angeles or Martinsville. A big part of how film students decide what to film will depend on what the students find “through connections” with people they know, she said.

In her downtime from school, work and acting, Slaughter said, she enjoys writing her own small projects, from script writing to narrative writing.

Slaughter is currently auditioning around to find her next acting role. She has gained experience from her time working on this movie and now has “some good footage” to send in for future auditions, said Slaughter. She added that she is “hoping it will boost her a bit” in regards to her career.

The audition process depends on Slaughter’s agents sending her breakdowns of auditions from people who are seeking actors, she said. She receives small portions of a script that she memorizes. She then records herself saying the lines while having someone off camera read the lines of other people in the scene.

She said usually actors send in a large amount of tapes and, much like a normal job application, hear little back. When she sent in her tape for “A Gift of Murder,” she found out she got the part just a couple of weeks later.

While she is on location, Slaughter finds time to explore and have fun, she said. Most of the time, though, Slaughter has a rigorous schedule of filming that may start early in the morning and end at midnight, but she has taken trips to Six Flags.

