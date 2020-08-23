Change of plans for doctors offices because of COVID-19

Ever skipped a doctor’s appointment or two? When a mass panic over a health-related issue hit the country in the spring, more than a few people did just that. In April, at the height of the COVID-19 national shutdowns, Evidation Health conducted a survey and found that nearly a third of people missed or canceled their doctors appointments because of fears concerning the pandemic.
According to Brittany Anthony, director of marketing, development and community relations at the Martinsville-Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness, the trend of canceling or rescheduling appointments during the pandemic also applied to Martinsville-area offices.
“We did experience a lot of patients cancelling and rescheduling well-visits or routine check-up visits,” Anthony said. “We also encouraged them to utilize telehealth appointments.”
The coalition provides medical and primary health services at Bassett Family Practice and Ridgeway Family Health, both federally qualified health centers, and also operates the Health Connect Center, a place for individuals needing help breaking through barriers to health and wellness. The Coalition also promotes health, reducing health risk factors and increasing access to medical services, primarily for the uninsured and underserved in the Martinsville-Henry County area.
Seen as essential, both doctors offices in the coalition never closed their doors. However, they did conduct business differently.
“Our clinics — Bassett Family Practice and Ridgeway Family Health — have remained open throughout the pandemic. It is important that patients are able to access primary care, medical and behavioral health services for chronic or urgent conditions,” Anthony said. “However, we limited face-to-face appointments based on the reason for the patient’s visit and implemented telehealth visits. We rescheduled well visits. We did close Health Connect to the public.”
With the pandemic egging on for nearly six months, many patients who originally canceled or rescheduled their appointments are starting to schedule again, many through the virtual option of telehealth.
The offices also take patients who need services that can’t be completed over a screen, such as vaccinations and children’s visits. Doing so provides those who need in-person care with the proper attention, but also reduces traffic at the health centers.
For those with in-person appointments, there are several precautions in place in an attempt to keep the centers free of COVID-19.
“We put measures into place and are continuing to take precautions for the safety of our patients and staff,” Anthony said. “We screened and continue to screen all patients and others prior to entering our health centers. Non-essential staff and visitors are unable to enter the health center site. All staff members were and continue to be screened prior to beginning their shift, and are required to wear a mask and other [personal protective equipment] as appropriate.
“If patients had COVID symptoms, they were sent to the central testing site for testing when that site was available. We also asked that scheduled patients who were experiencing flu and/or respiratory symptoms, such as fever or cough, call before arriving for their appointment at our health centers so that they could be screened before determining if they needed to come into the health center. We continue to optimize telehealth visits for all patients.”
Anthony further noted that medical providers at both centers are practicing social distancing on top of the other safety precautions.
Also, staff are celebrating National Health Center Week differently this year, which raises awareness about the mission and accomplishments of America’s health centers over the past five decades.
“While we cannot have in-person celebrations, we are still working to highlight our medical providers and staff for their hard work and dedication via our digital platforms,” Anthony said.
Even though COVID-19 is a serious virus, people still need the services primary care can offer. Once people feel safe, it’s important that they go ahead and reschedule their yearly checkup.
“Primary care is always important, not just during a pandemic, especially for individuals who have chronic health conditions, such as diabetes or hypertension or for needed vaccinations and well-child visits. These conditions require routine visits with a medical provider,” Anthony said. “Delaying primary care can lead to more serious problems, physically and mentally.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
