Change of seasons requires the 'book'

Perhaps you noticed what I noticed the other day: Night is coming sooner, and darkness is arriving nearly half an hour earlier than was a month ago. I can see buses being purchased and going up and down U.S. 220 when I drive it, and that means school is underway once again.

Of course, this year, we say prayers and hope for the best as the delta variant of the COVID-19 virus is once again surging across our nation. I see commercials on TV with “back-to-school “sales and cheerful music and kids bouncing and excited to get new backpacks, and I can’t help but think about the disparity of that image and then hearing of children, too young to have the vaccine yet, being hospitalized and, in some cases, dying from this dread disease.

It is an image we never have had to associate with going back to school.

And yet, in this new season, all these happenings and a mixed bag of a new reality also serve to remind us that God is still on his throne, he is still sovereign, and nothing happens that is outside of his will.

He does not cause the bad things to happen but allows them for his own purpose, whatever those purposes may be. As in all seasons of life, God wants us to seek him with all our heart, soul, mind and strength.