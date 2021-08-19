Change of seasons requires the 'book'

Perhaps you noticed what I noticed the other day: Night is coming sooner, and darkness is arriving nearly half an hour earlier than was a month ago. I can see buses being purchased and going up and down U.S. 220 when I drive it, and that means school is underway once again.
Of course, this year, we say prayers and hope for the best as the delta variant of the COVID-19 virus is once again surging across our nation. I see commercials on TV with “back-to-school “sales and cheerful music and kids bouncing and excited to get new backpacks, and I can’t help but think about the disparity of that image and then hearing of children, too young to have the vaccine yet, being hospitalized and, in some cases, dying from this dread disease.
It is an image we never have had to associate with going back to school.
And yet, in this new season, all these happenings and a mixed bag of a new reality also serve to remind us that God is still on his throne, he is still sovereign, and nothing happens that is outside of his will.
He does not cause the bad things to happen but allows them for his own purpose, whatever those purposes may be. As in all seasons of life, God wants us to seek him with all our heart, soul, mind and strength.
With school resuming, that means it is time to hit the books once again. Our teachers have an awesome burden on their shoulders, after being locked down last year, to help their students to catch up and not fall further behind in their learning. It is not an enviable task, and instead of our criticisms about mask mandates and "lazy" teachers, as you hear from some of the public, they need our prayers, our support and our encouragement.
Hitting the books should remind us that, if we are not in the habit of doing so, to get into the Word more ourselves. Some people believe God washes over them in an emotional experience or in a miraculous happening. He may reveal himself that way at times, but the best way to find God is in his Word.
He will not just zap us with his knowledge, commands and will for our lives. We must do the hard work of studying to discern these Bible truths and live by them.
John 1:1-5 says, “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. He was with God in the beginning. Through him all things were made; without him, nothing was made that has been made. In him was life, and that life was the light of all mankind. The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome[a] it.
Jesus is God’s son, but John also reveals to us that He is God’s Word. He is the "logos" in the Greek language: the word made flesh. He is the living Word who came down from heaven to make his home with mankind. He is the source of all life and all spiritual light.
And while the news around us seems to grow dark and makes the world seem very dim at times, Jesus is still the light that the darkness of disease, sin and death will never overcome. You won’t find him by having a "spiritual" experience or in an emotional feeling because our emotions are subject to quickly changing.