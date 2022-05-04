Charges involving minor in Martinsville send Pennsylvania man to prison

A Pennsylvania man was sentenced to 100 years, but will spend less than nine in prison for his sexual involvement with an underage girl in Martinsville almost a decade ago.

Danny Keith Jackson, 33, of 157340 Hickory Drive, Fort Loudon, Penn., pleaded no contest to an amended charge of sodomy by force and three charges of aggravated sexual battery of a victim less than 13 with an offense date of Aug. 15, 2012, and in Martinsville Circuit Court on Friday Jackson was sentenced to 100 years with all but 8 years and 6 months suspended.

Four other charges including an additional sodomy of a victim less than 13 and aggravated sexual battery of a victim less than 13, as well as sodomy with force of a helpless victim and attempted forcible sodomy, were dismissed.

In a criminal complaint on file in the Martinsville Circuit Court Clerk's Office, Martinsville Police Sgt. C.L. Bennett said he was assigned to a case involving a girl who was 14 at the time of the complaint and had told her guardian about several incidents of alleged sexual abuse by Jackson that started when she was five years old and ended when when she was 12.

The Martinsville Bulletin does not name minors in criminal proceedings and does not name victims in cases involving sexual assault or similar elements.

"I arranged a forensic interview to obtain further details," Bennett wrote.

The details included three separate incidents of forced oral sex and "at least five incidents of sexual battery," where Jackson allegedly touched the girl underneath her clothes.

Bennett also described an incident where the girl said Jackson told her there was a "toy in his pants."

The girl "said she put her hands in his pants looking for the toy," but instead was made to satisfy him with her hands, Bennett wrote in his complaint.

There was one other incident that Bennett described where he said the girl described Jackson as approaching "her from behind as she was kneeling," and rubbed himself against her "for a period of time while she was looking at something outside."

Bennett said the girl gave him a specific address in the city where the alleged incidents occurred and said that they happened between 2011 and 2018.

Bennett filed his report on March 26, 2021, at 10:36 a.m. and on May 3, 2021, Martinsville Sheriff's Deputy Doug Hardy drove to Pennsylvania, picked up Jackson and brought him back to Martinsville where he was arrested on outstanding charges by Officer D.J. Koger and jailed in the Martinsville City Jail without bond.

Jackson was indicted by a Martinsville grand jury on July 26.

At his bond hearing it was noted in the bond documents that Jackson had lived in Martinsville for seven to nine years, in Pennsylvania for six months, Martinsville again for eight months and then Pennsylvania for the past two years.

At his commitment to Martinsville City Jail, Jackson's residence was listed as homeless.

In addition to the active prison sentence, Jackson was ordered to pay $2,059.41 in court costs and be on five years supervised probation to begin upon his release.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.