Charges pending against Martinsville man involved in single-vehicle crash
Charges pending against Martinsville man involved in single-vehicle crash

Car crash

Figsboro Road was blocked after a single-vehicle crash Friday evening resulted in one person with serious injury being flown from the scene by AirCare.

 DANIEL TURNER/STAR NEWS

A Martinsville man was airlifted by AirCare with serious injury after a single-vehicle crash Friday night.

Virginia State Police (VSP) say Thomas Andrew Biggs, 60, was driving a 2019 GMC pickup on Figsboro Road at 8:45 p.m. when the crash occurred.

Henry County Public Safety, Virginia State Police and the Henry County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene near 1524 Figsboro Road.

Radio traffic indicated that Biggs had been ejected from the vehicle, but that was not confirmed in the VSP report.

The "crash victim was talking at the scene," said VSP Sgt. Richard Garletts.

Garletts said on Tuesday that charges against Biggs are pending and could be due to a "test [that] may come from a search warrant of the blood if the trooper suspects alcohol was involved."

The crash remains under investigation, and neither the condition of Biggs nor the exact location of where he was taken by AirCare were not disclosed.

