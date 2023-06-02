The first charging stations for electric vehicles have been installed in uptown Martinsville.

Although the Virginia Museum of Natural History on Starling Avenue was the first to boast of having charging stations, the City of Martinsville on Friday added six charging units on three stations to the parking lot at Church, Main and Wall streets.

"With the increased popularity of electric vehicles, we had not public access to a charging station," said Councilwoman Kathy Lawson. "Talking with folks who have electric vehicles, it became obvious we were missing out on an opportunity."

Lawson said when the City first began the process of securing the charging stations there were no stations within the city limits.

"Since we began this project, the museum installed two," Lawson said. "Our goal with having these is to provide a service to someone visiting our area driving an electric vehicle and to bring them uptown."

City Manager Leon Towarnicki said Greenspot JC, LLC was contracted by the City to install the Level II charging stations and maintain them. In addition, the company will purchase the power from the City and share some of the revenue that is generated.

Greenspot advertises on its website that the company pays for all costs associated with the project and generally secures available grant funding for much, if not all of the expense.

On average, it costs between 30 and 60 cents per kilowatt to charge an electric vehicle, according to MACH1, a roadside assistance provider. This means that a small car with a range of about 250 miles could cost $11 to $23 to fully charge.

Although the stations have been installed, Towarnicki said they are not yet operational, but anticipated they would be soon.

"In recent years the City has received a number of inquiries about publicly available electric vehicle charging stations and even more so lately with the strong push toward EVs," said Towarnicki. "This is an opportunity for the City to partner with a private business for the installation and operation of the chargers, and we hope citizens with electric vehicles will visit, plug in their vehicle for a recharge and patronize the Uptown businesses while they are here."