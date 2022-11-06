Charles B. Keesee Educational Fund backs Baptists

Behind a plain door in a unpretentious office on Main Street in Martinsville is a charitable powerhouse which has given more than $52 million to support Baptist education.

The Charles B. Keesee Educational Fund was recently honored by Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary and The College at Southeastern with their President’s Award.

Since 2006, the Keesee Fund has given more than $20.2 million to support thousands of Southwestern students in their educations, a press release from Southwestern states. This year, the Keesee fund has awarded more than 1.6 million in scholarships to over 320 Southeastern students.

Thanks to the Keesee Fund’s additional gift of $5 million, Southeastern is establishing two new scholarships that will provide $250,000 in student scholarships each year. The first of these scholarships, the Binkley-Keesee Scholarship, is named after the Keesee Fund and Southeastern’s second president, Olin T. Binkley. The second scholarship, the Vernie Lewis Scholarship, is named after longtime Keesee trustee, Vernie Lewis, and will financially assist Southeastern’s female student population.

The Fund

The Keesee Fund began by providing loans towards education at Baptist schools and has changed to provide grants.

In 1890 Charles Keesee moved to Martinsville where he got his wealth as one of the founders of American Furniture. The Keesees had no children themselves, so they decided to set up a foundation to help educate people going into Baptist ministry, Charles B. Keesee Educational Fund Vice President Douglas Ramsey said.

The Keesees were members of the First Baptist Church in Martinsville, so Baptist ministry is what the foundation focuses on. “He [Keesee] would say that they had these preachers that came through … and he was always impressed with their passion, but they were lacking in education,” Ramsey said.

The fund was established in 1941 after Kessee died in 1940. When his wife, Olivia Simmons Kessee, died, her will also left money to the fund. Charles Kessee was a native of North Carolina and Olivia Kessee a native of Floyd. This is one of the reasons the aid the foundation provides began in Virginia and has stretched out to cover additional states but remained based in the same vicinity.

The fund began by providing loans to students who were attending a Baptist university in Virginia, primarily Bluefield University and Averett University. The student would then pay back the loan unless he went into ministry and stayed in ministry for a minimum of three years, in which case the loan was forgiven.

“That was one way they could help educate students,” Ramsey said. “They could also help people going into the ministry … I think Mr. Kessee would be very surprised if he were here today and see what it’s done and how far it’s come, because now it’s nothing like that.”

The help

The model that they work off of now is fully grant-based for students who are seeking education to work in paid Baptist ministry, meaning they intend to go into church staff, missionary work or other vocational services in Baptist ministry. Students from Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia may be eligible.

The fund used to provide aid for master’s degrees but has expanded to grants for doctoral degrees as well. The recipients must be seeking specific degree programs with areas of study in topics such as divinity, Christian education, church music, intercultural studies, church planting, Islamic studies, missiology, worship and more that are listed on the fund website cbkeesee.com.

Applicants must send in an application with references, essays, financial information, proof of Baptist church membership, be attending school in-person and students must maintain a grade point average of at least 2.5. Students must reapply each year, and grants are available for up to eight semesters for master’s degrees and six semesters for doctor of ministry degree.

Students must also be attending the following schools: Baptist House of Studies at Duke University, Campbell Divinity School, Gardner-Webb Divinity School, Gateway Seminary of the Southern Baptist Convention, Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, Rawlings School of Divinity at Liberty University, Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and The John Leland Center for Theological Studies.

The Vernie Lewis Scholarship at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary benefits students at Campbell University, Gardner-Webb University and Baptist House of Studies at Duke Divinity School. Lewis was an employee of the fund from 1970 until 2019 when she had to stop working because of cancer. She died in 2020.

The fund also provides scholarships to Fork Union Military Academy and Hargrave Military Academy, Averett University and Bluefield College, where the money is given to the colleges and they are in charge of selecting the students.

Current Keesee board members include Rev. Douglas T. Ramsey, G. Paul Fletcher, Dr. David D. Burhans, Betty B. Pigg, Martha W. Medley, Georgia P. Compton, Rev. John T. Fulcher, Ryan R. Hutchinson and Dean Andrew H. Wakefield.

. Sandra Prillaman is the executive director of the Keesee Fund.

As of Oct. 31, the fund’s value totaled $65 million, and staff members are in the process of approving applications for spring 2023 grants. As of the 2022-23 school year, the fund has awarded educational grants to more than 16,000 students since its creation for a total of approximately $51,921,000 in aid money for grants excluding the money used for loans in the past.

At Southeastern

“Outside of the support from Southern Baptists through the Cooperative Program, no other group has had a bigger impact on Southeastern and her students than the Charles B. Keesee Educational Fund,” stated Southeastern President Danny Akin.

In addition to the scholarships, the Keesee Fund contributed to technological and audio-visual upgrades in Southeastern’s classrooms, library resources for Southeatern’s prison programs and mission trip and Holy Land tour scholarships for Southeastern’s students.