Check this out at the library: Grants provide even hotspots to check out at Blue Ridge Regional system

The Blue Ridge Regional Library not only has materials you can check out via the internet – it actually has internet service you can check out to use at home, too.

Blue Ridge Regional Library received more than $95,000 in CARES Act funding, BRRL Director Rick Ward said, which provides payments to governments navigating the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That funding was administered through a grant from the Library of Virginia and Institute of Museum and Library Services, he said, and was used to provide residents with resources to adapt to the pandemic, with a focus on materials that can be accessed from anywhere, because the library buildings are closed to visitors.

The BRRL now has internet hotspots that can be checked out. A hotspot is a device that brings internet to tablets, iPads, computers and other electronic devices within its range.

There’s a catch: The hotspots are intended for students, to help kids with their virtual schooling, so each hotspot is set up for that purpose. There are two types of hotspots that can be checked out: one configured for students in kindergarten through eighth grade and another configured for students in high school.