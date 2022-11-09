Cheers go up for elections results at Tuesday night celebration

At 7:45 Tuesday night at Wild Magnolia, over the chatter of the patrons, Julian Mei shouted: “They just called it – Aaron and LC!”

The crowd burst into applause, with several people jumping and waving their arms and others hugging. Fresh in victory, LC Jones remained standing, watching calmly. City Council Member Tammy Pearson, who was not up for reelection because she is in the middle of a 4-year term, raised her arms in a cheer, then took off her glasses as her eyes filled with tears.

That announcement made while the mail-in votes were still being counted was a little premature in the tight race, but the outcome remained the same when mere minutes later 49 more votes were added to Jones’ total and 308 to Bowles’ total.

“Yes, sir! Yes, sir! Come on! We need this,” a woman cheered and clapped as those new votes were added to the totals shown on screen of the Martinsville Bulletin - Star News broadcast: Aaron Rawls, 1901; LC Jones, 1896; Jennifer Bowles, 1808; and Danny Turner, 1213.

Rawls walked into the restaurant at 7:49. He had been home walking his dogs.

“When do we find out what the -?” he asked as he was taking off his jacket.

“It’s official!” a woman shouted across the room. “It’s official!”

“Oh!” he exclaimed, looking up at the screen. “Oh damn! Really?”

Five minutes later, Turner arrived and shook hands with people. He congratulated Rawls and Jones and told them they would be welcome to call on him at any time for help.

After things settled down into a quieter but still jovial atmosphere, the Bulletin talked with the candidates and others.

“I’m just happy,” Jones said. “It was a historic turnout. Aaron and I winning showed us the citizens supported us and wanted to bring a change” to city government.

Jones said he and Rawls would “bring a high level of transparency and accountability.”

As the precincts results were being reported, “I was just waiting to see if the numbers were going to change, if they were real,” Jones said. “They were up and down. I felt like it would be pretty close.”

Jones had been employed by the Martinsville Police Department as a School Resource Officer at Martinsville Middle School, but a new regulation in the Martinsville City employee handbook that came out around the same time period that Jones filed for candidacy requires that any city employee who gets a spot on City Council must resign his or her position with the city, effective June 1. On Oct. 27, Jones resigned from his job, explaining that he wanted voters to understand he was committed to his intent to serve on Council, without impediment.

During the elections result celebration Jones told the Bulletin, “The calls, the messages” of support from people after his resignation “helped me get through a lot of that.”

He said he does not have any future employment plans to announce yet, but rather will “take the rest of the month off to relax and start thinking about it” later.

Rawls said, “We received so much support from every corner of Martinsville that we have an enormous obligation to bring the change that people have asked for: vision and professionalism back on our Council, and moving Martinsville in a direction that’s worth dreaming about for people who care about the city.”

Pearson has backed Jones and Rawls throughout their campaigns.

“I’m thrilled” they won, she said. “I’m appreciative of everyone who worked so hard to make this happen.”

Having Rawls and Jones join her on Council will “make sure people’s voices are heard,” she said. “I felt like a lone wolf.

“I don’t believe that LC and Aaron and I will always vote the same, but we will have civil” discourse when differences in opinion arise, she said.

Martinsville resident Gaynelle Robertson said, “I’ve been following them at the City Council, and I could find some trust in what they were saying, so I supported them.

“I came out and I helped and worked the polls and all. I’m glad. I’m very pleased at this. I wouldn’t have had it no other way.”

Later, Robertson talked with Pearson: “We got it,” Robertson said. Pearson hugged her, and when the two separated, Robertson said, “You ain’t by yourself now.

“That’s how I felt,” Pearson said.

“I know you did,” Robertson said. “I could see it when you were up there in the City Council meetings.”

As others walked around and talked with each other, Henry County School Board Interim Member Sidney McClure was sitting with School Board Member Teddy Martin. McClure was named to the school board in August to fill the unexpired term of Frances Zehr until the spot would be filled by voters in November. He ran for election for that spot, but so did Champ Hardie, who had been a Henry County teacher for 40 years.

Hardie took the spot with 86% of the votes – 1,948 to McClure’s 329.

“The voters came out and voted,” McClure said. “Mr. Hardie has 40 years of service. The voters came out and that’s who they chose.

“I’m respectful of that.” It was a respectful race and respectful campaign, he said.

“I wish him the best and I’m always here for assistance. He can call me anytime,” McClure said.