Sovah Health in Martinsville is increasingly becoming more of a burden on the Martinsville Police Department, Police Chief Rob Fincher said last week.

On Monday, about 30 people including City Council members and City staff, attended a community meeting at Chatham Heights Baptist Church. Fincher customarily shares the neighborhood crime statistics at similar meetings, but this time most everyone appeared surprised to learn the number one location for crime in Northside is 320 Hospital Drive, the address of Martinsville’s only hospital.

“When you compare this year’s crime statistics with last year, the city has seen a 13% reduction in general calls for service,” Fincher said at the meeting. “The calls in Northside tend to be assault and battery. There are general traffic areas with problems, shoplifting at The Villages [shopping center on Commonwealth Boulevard,] but the hospital takes the most time. They may not fully fund their security. We get everything there from suspicious persons, mental health, accidents, disturbances in the ER [emergency room], larcenies on floors — people going in rooms and stealing stuff, you name it.”

Sovah Director of Marketing and Communications Corey Santoriello said although Sovah Health holds the health and safety of its patients and staff in the highest regard, over the past year the hospital has seen an increase in behavioral health patients as well as an increase in the time it takes to get them placed appropriately.

Often the hospital is left with the responsibility of supervising a mental patient for an extended period while waiting on the services of other organizations outside Sovah’s control.

“In response to this identified need for additional support for behavioral health patients in our Martinsville community, we have partnered with a community support organization that provides treatment for developmental, emotional, mental health and substance abuse disorders for transition of care, as appropriate,” Santoriello wrote by email. “In addition to partnering with this agency, our security team has expanded over the past twelve months with the addition of three new security personnel, and we are actively determining the need for an additional position assigned to our Emergency Department.”

Martinsville Vice Mayor Aaron Rawls said concerns of the hospital are often made known to him by citizens in the community.

“Sovah Health has been one of the more frequent topics of conversation among concerned citizens, local healthcare professionals, and members of the city administration,” said Rawls. “I’ve fielded a significant amount of information, but nonetheless, Chief Fincher’s data came as a surprise to me. We are due for another check-in with Sovah leadership.”

At the Bulletin’s request, Fincher provided more details regarding Sovah’s increasing demands on his department. He noted that his figures include mental health calls and patients leaving against medical advice (AMA).

“At the hospital for 2022 we had 294 mental health calls, which accounted for 3,566 total manpower hours. We had 533 other calls which accounted for 803 manpower hours,” Fincher said. “Those other calls for service include a wide range of calls to include disorderly conducts, refusing to leave, assaults, trespassing, serving warrants, animal bites, well-being checks with patients leaving (AMA being the primary cause), drug violations and follow-up investigations.”

Fincher said the sheer number of hours demanded by his department by the local hospital was “shocking.”

According to an August 2018 poll of 3,500 emergency department workers across the nation, almost seven out of 10 doctors in emergency departments said violence was increasing with assaults on health care staff growing by double-digits. Many of those assaults go unreported, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

Between April and June of 2022, Press Ganney, a healthcare database company, reported 57 nurses were assaulted across 483 medical facilities in the country.

Medical facilities across the Commonwealth and the nation have responded with increased training for its personnel including de-escalation techniques, and Santoriello said Sovah was responding as well.

“As a facility, we are also administering security needs and workplace violence risk assessments to develop mitigation strategies,” wrote Santoriello in an email.

Said Rawls: “I would like to collaborate to ensure we are being good stewards of our previous and limited police resources. I think that’s a majority view on Council and hope we can work together to do what is right for Martinsville.”