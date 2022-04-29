Chief Tassel offers opening tour after redevelopment

About 100 people attended the City of Martinsville and Waukeshaw Development’s grand opening of the Chief Tassel building on East Church Street and toured the new apartments.

The former office building now houses two office spaces on the ground floor and 21 residential units on the other four floors of the building, said real estate agent Gina Ashbrook of Rives Brown. They plan to furnish half of the apartments for short-term use to traveling professionals.

Three units, including one handicapped-accessible apartment, are on the main floor, and each rents for $975. Rent includes water, sewer, trash and internet. Electricity will be paid by the tenant. Each of the other three floors has six apartments each. The rent for second-floor apartments is $1,000; third-floor, $1,025; and fourth-floor, $1,050.

The ground floor has a stone floor and the upper stories have refinished hardwood flooring. The units all have a similar style and color scheme of greys and off-whites whites with modern appliances and light fixtures. Halls have dark grey trim and doors and dark green paint at the lower part.

Bathroom floors have white honeycomb-patterned tile. Most units have a shower and bathtub combo while a few have only a standing shower with glass-paneled doors.

Most apartments have two rooms, some with doors to close off the rooms and others with a more open floor plan that flowed throughout the unit. The number and style of closets also varies by unit.

The view out the windows also varied depending on the unit. The lower floors show mainly a brick wall but some of the units on the upper floor have a view of the tops of the surrounding buildings, and some even looked out onto the street.

The units have old-fashioned elements that have been fixed up to fit the style of the new units. Some had narrow, secret doors that were not openable but were painted to match the units, and others had small cabinets with glass paneling that looked to hold old pop-out tables.

On the first floor, there is a mail room that is fully redone, but mimics the look of an old mail room in style.

Each unit contains its own unique style with different elements: Some feature arches in door frames, others have a second cover door over their front door and the light fixtures were in varying places depending on the unit.

The Chief Tassel building was built in 1929, and the City gained ownership of it in 2018.

“Some five to 10 years ago, the building began to fall into a bit of disrepair,” City Manager Leon Towarnicki, said. “Paint was peeling, some of the windows were opening.”

In 2020, the City and Waukeshaw started an agreement to redevelop the building. This redevelopment included a full renovation while still maintaining some elements of its history, including an old fashioned mail room.

The city received athe Virginia Brownfields Assistance Fund grant from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership and Department of Environmental Quality for work to “clean up some of the asbestos and some of the other environmental issues in the building,” Towarnicki said.

“It’s a real honor and a pleasure to be able to gather and celebrate this really impactful project that Waukeshaw has delivered to our community,” Kathy Deacon, executive director of Uptown Partnership, said. “This kind of project serves as a vehicle for revitalizing uptown and spurring economic development.”

Waukeshaw specializes in adaptive use and historic preservation in their renovation work and worked with Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corporation (EDC), Uptown Partnership and Complete Community Economies in the completion of the building. Waukeshaw in 2015 reonvated the Henry Hotel, across the street from the Chief Tassel building.

President and CEO of Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corporation Mark Heath offered his thanks to all the people involved in the redevelopment of the building and said that he was “really looking forward to seeing the finished project here” and that it was “just a good day for all of us” in the community.

Waukeshaw President Dave McCormack said that “it would not have worked the help of the city.”

“We’ve finally gotten to the finish line with this project and … we’re tickled to death because this is just another step in what we’re all trying to do to revitalize uptown Martinsville,” Towarnicki said. “This is just another step and another piece in the journey.”

