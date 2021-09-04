Child hospitalized with COVID-19 in West Piedmont Health District

The already strained hospitals in the West Piedmont Health District have five more cases reported in the past two days – and one of those cases is a child.

The Virginia Department of Health’ data collection as of 5 p.m. Thursday included the new hospitalization of a child between the ages of birth and 9 years old.

VDH does not specify in which locality -- Henry County and Franklin County each had two hospitalizations, and Martinsville had one -- the child resides.

Officials don't comment on specific cases but track all data by residence.

This is part of the continued surge of new cases of COVID-19 across the state and the district. VDH reported more than 4,000 new cases statewide on both Thursday and Friday, the first times since January those levels had been exceeded on consecutive days.

VDH no longer reports new data on weekends.

But 186 of those new cases reported on Thursday and Friday were residents of the West Piedmont Health District.

The district now has seen case numbers grow to an average of 74 for seven days. That's 53.9 per 100,000 population. Last Friday morning, those numbers were 65 and 46.9 -- increases of about 14%.