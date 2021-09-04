Child hospitalized with COVID-19 in West Piedmont Health District

The already strained hospitals in the West Piedmont Health District have five more cases reported in the past two days – and one of those cases is a child.
The Virginia Department of Health’ data collection as of 5 p.m. Thursday included the new hospitalization of a child between the ages of birth and 9 years old.
VDH does not specify in which locality -- Henry County and Franklin County each had two hospitalizations, and Martinsville had one -- the child resides.
Officials don't comment on specific cases but track all data by residence.
This is part of the continued surge of new cases of COVID-19 across the state and the district. VDH reported more than 4,000 new cases statewide on both Thursday and Friday, the first times since January those levels had been exceeded on consecutive days.
VDH no longer reports new data on weekends.
But 186 of those new cases reported on Thursday and Friday were residents of the West Piedmont Health District.
The district now has seen case numbers grow to an average of 74 for seven days. That's 53.9 per 100,000 population. Last Friday morning, those numbers were 65 and 46.9 -- increases of about 14%.
Henry and Franklin counties continue to dominate the surge, with 78 and 70 new cases reported, respectively, as of Friday. Patrick County added 27, and Martinsville had 13.
There were no new deaths, but hospitalizations and deaths are lagging indicators of the surge of the virus.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that through Tuesday the positive rate in COVID-19 tests in Franklin County is 24.58%, about twice as high as it is in Henry County and five times the level when community spread is considered under control.
Schools and young
Franklin County converted its middle and high schools to all-virtual for today because of so many cases and quarantines from COVID-19.
Patrick County Public Schools late Wednesday reported that it had 89 cases of COVID-19 that required 219 quarantines, which are about 20 more cases and 30 fewer quarantines than the prior week.
VDH reported this morning there have been 1,935 cases among children between the ages of birth and 19 -- up by 59 in the two-day span -- with 1,492 of them in the 10-19 bracket, an increase of 38.
Hospitalizations are now at 14 for children (with eight in the 10-19 bracket). Data by age groups aren't broken down by locality.
Across Virginia, the 7-day average of new cases statewide climbed again, to 3,359. The rate per 100,000 population is 39.4.
WPHD has reported 13,586 cases, 929 hospitalizations and 341 deaths. The breakdown:
- HENRY COUNTY: 5,315 cases, 404 hospitalizations, 130 deaths.
- MARTINSVILLE: 1,780 cases, 179 hospitalizations, 80 deaths.
- PATRICK COUNTY: 1,661 cases, 125 hospitalizations, 47 deaths.
- FRANKLIN COUNTY: 4,830 cases, 221 hospitalizations, 84 deaths.
Labor day warning
Meanwhile the CDC is urging unvaccinated people not to travel this holiday weekend, saying even those fully vaccinated needed to weigh the risks when considering mingling about with others.
Area health leaders are worried the increased social interaction could add fuel to the already fiery spread of COVID-19 where the average daily caseloads are at levels not seen since February.
"Given the rapid spread of the delta variant, there are significant concerns about Labor Day gatherings further contributing to the rising number of cases we are seeing in our area and across the region," Dr. Sheranda Gunn-Nolan, market chief medical officer with Sovah Health, told the Register & Bee this week.
She noted a concerning upward trajectory of COVID-19 patients — 13 as of Wednesday — in the Martinsville hospital. Compared to last year, those being admitted are younger and more likely to need to be placed in the intensive care unit almost immediately.
That's because the vaccination rate is far higher among the older population. In the West Piedmont Health District, slightly more than 2,600 residents in the 12-17 age bracket have had at least one shot of vaccine. Among those 65 and older, that number is nearly 23,000. Only roughly 1,800 12-to-17s are fully vaccinated.
The overwhelming majority of patients hospitalizations are unvaccinated.
Without an emergency order in place, there's no statewide limit for gatherings or face coverings. However, based on CDC guidance, everyone in West Piedmont Health District should be masked up when indoor settings.
Every locality in Virginia — and about 95% of the entire country — is listed as a high-risk zone for COVID-19 spread.
A mix of vaccinated and unvaccinated people in large group — in close proximity without masks — are exposed to a higher risk, no matter what the activity, Gunn-Nolan said.
"Small, outdoor family gatherings where everyone is fully vaccinated are preferred," she said.
Charles Wilborn, local editor of the Danville Register & Bee, contributed to this report. He can be reached at cwilborn@registerbee.com or 434-791-7976.