Childcare for 45 after no additional outdoor space found

A future Patrick County day care facility received a grant and settled on 45 child care slots after multiple efforts to find more area for required outdoor space to accommodate more children failed.

The project to make use of a building at 132 and 136 Slusher St. began in late 2020 to early 2021, Patrick County Economic Development Authority (EDA) Director Sean Adkins said.

Summit Design and Engineering completed a feasibility study for the building in Stuart, and though a business development center was planned to go upstairs, there was then a decision on what to do with the downstairs level, Adkins said.

The building used to be a True Value Hardware store, among other uses, and will now be the home of a business development center upstairs and a day care facility downstairs. The building totals 15,000 square feet, around 7,400 square feet per level, and is owned by the EDA.

Because the downstairs level was split into two sections by a wall, there was talk of having two separate spaces there, but they eventually decided to make the whole floor a day care facility.

“We couldn’t think of what else we could put on the other side of the wall from children,” Adkins said. From that, the plan to knock down the wall and create space for more children was decided. However, along with the inside space, more slots required them to have to accommodate a larger outside space as well.

During the grant application process to the Department of Housing and Community Development’s (DHCD) Industrial Revitalization Fund (IRF), Adkins discovered that 75 square feet of outside space per child is needed to meet requirements in Virginia, and as the building sits on a corner at the intersection of Slusher Street and Rye Cove Road, there was little space to work with on the property.

They at first went to the Patrick County School Public Schools (PCPS) board to request a portion of the land behind the new school board office that is directly across Rye Cove Road from the site of where the day care facility will be.

The PCPS board acknowledged that there was a need for childcare in the area, some of them having children themselves, but that the back lot behind the building would be turned into a parking lot and marketplace for student goods.

The EDA also went to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) to see if Rye Cove Road could be closed completely to create a different avenue for outdoor space on a road that doesn’t get much traffic.

After exploring all the avenues to get more outdoor space and hitting road blocks all along the way, the day care will support 45 slots where, had they found the outdoor space, there could have been almost double that amount.

The current outdoor space will have to be regraded before it is available for use, but is right around the side of the building from the lower level against Rucker Street.

On Dec. 27, Adkins said he received a late Christmas present of finding out that they had received the grant for the construction work on both the day care facility and the business development center. With that grant, the EDA is working with approximately $2.6 million to complete the project, Adkins added.

AECOM Design out of Roanoke is handling the design for the entire building. Once the work is done on the building and it is ready to hold both the business development center and the day care facility, the EDA will essentially be the landlords of both.

Adkins said that they plan to be more involved in the business development center with programs such as classes, while the day care portion will be more in the hands of the licensed providers who end up running it.

Adkins said that they have spoken with STEP (Solutions That Empower People) Inc. and are expecting more avenues of licensed childcare providers to become available now that they have received the grant for the project.

For the day care center, there is still long way to go before it will actually open, but the business development center should enter Phase 1 in the next few months. This involves HVAC for the whole building and the renovation of the upper level.

The EDA will also offer local businesses the chance to sponsor meeting rooms in the development center and plans to offer different tiers of membership which unlock different amenities in the building.

The EDA was also approved for funding from the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission for two other projects: the renovation of office space in the Rich Creek Corporate Park in Stuart and the rehabilitation of the Cockram Mill, a historic landmark in Meadows of Dan.