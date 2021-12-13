 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Childcare supplies to be made available through regional grant

  • 0

Henry County plans to use $70,000 in regional grant money to provide childcare supplies to families in need.

The money has been made available through a Community Development Block Grant awarded to Henry County through the Virginia Department of Housing and Community, a release states. 

The program is expected to reach 1,500 qualifying babies and toddlers through the Department of Social Services (DSS). The youngsters must be 5 years old or younger, and the families must receive support through DSS in Henry, Pittsylvania, Franklin, or Patrick counties or the cities of Martinsville or Danville.

Supplies that will be made available include diapers, wipes, pull-ups, home-safety supplies, feeding supplies, baby-bath supplies, underwear, socks, mittens hats, gloves, blankets, pack-n-plays, strollers, car seats, diaper bags, portable changing pads, first-aid kids, formula and baby-laundry soap.

Those supplies are not included traditional SNAP, EBT, or WIC benefits, meaning parents and families would typically have to pay these costs out of pocket. 

People are also reading…

For more information, contact the West Piedmont Planning District Commission at 276-638-3987.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UPDATE: Bassett man turns himself in after narcotics and cash seizure

UPDATE: Bassett man turns himself in after narcotics and cash seizure

A small quantity of cocaine, several pounds of marijuana and about one pound of methamphetamine with a total estimated street value of $10,000 was discovered and seized during the search, the release stated. Police also seized five vehicles, 18 firearms and $465,207 in U.S. currency, the release said.

Libraries offer free, at-home COVID tests

Libraries offer free, at-home COVID tests

Because of an increased demand for testing due to the spread of COVID-19, the test kits to the public without the need for a library card or proof of residency, a press release states.

Watch Now: Related Video

Judge delays case against Mich. suspect's parents

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert