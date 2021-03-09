Chimney fire damages Horsepasture home

No one was injured when fire damaged a home in the Horsepasture community on Tuesday morning.

Multiple agencies were called to a structure fire at 117 Hodges Farm Road around 10:30 and reported back soon after arriving that everyone had gotten out of the house safely.

Firefighters contained the blaze that could be seen coming through the tin roof and from the vinyl siding near where the chimney was attached to the house.

Then, at about 2:30 p.m., firefighters were called back to contain the fire once again. The dispatcher reported that the caller said the fire had rekindled.

Firefighters were unable to confirm the origin of the fire or its cause, but from the outside it appeared to be a chimney fire that had begun to spread.

The Fieldale-Collinsville Rescue Squad, Ridgeway Volunteer Rescue Squad, Henry County Public Safety and the Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department all responded to the scene.