Chimney repair complete

A chimney repair at the Cornerstone Apartments on E. Church Street and Starling Avenue required the services of a large crane Thursday morning.

Nelson Evans owns the apartments and does most of the maintenance work on the building himself, and Thursday morning's task was no different.

The crane arrived from Greensboro shortly after 9 a.m. and not long after that Evans and his friend Dwight Wright climbed into a bright yellow cage and rode the crane to the top of the chimney were the work was done.

Said Evans: "Martinsville is a beautiful place, even more so when you're able to gaze down from one of the highest elevations in uptown Martinsville."