CHML at VMNH does work in Ukraine

The attacks on Ukraine include to its cultural heritage — and an effort between the Virginia Museum of Natural History (VMNH) and the Smithsonian Cultural Rescue Initiative is monitoring the impact.

The Cultural Heritage Monitoring Lab (CHML) uses advanced satellite technology to receive images and information from sensors from the satellites at all times of the day and anywhere in the world to monitor “impacts to cultural heritage and vulnerabilities and threats to cultural heritage worldwide,” said Director Dr. Hayden Bassett, the VMNH’s Assistant Curator of Archaeology.

The CHML conducts its research at the VMNH to monitor cultural heritage sites across the globe. It gives that information to the heritage sites’ stakeholders.

Some other members of the CHML team are Damian Koropeckyj, CHML senior analyst; CHML Director of Operations and VMNH archeologist William Welsh; and Dr. Kate Harrell, CHML research associate and director of education.

The CHML works with federal and state stakeholders, international NGOs (non-governmental organizations), academics and cultural heritage professionals all over the world, Bassett said: “At the end of the day, someone is always waiting for this information.”

Since its inception a year and a half ago, the CHML has done work in Haiti, Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Armenia and Azerbaijan and is currently working in Honduras, Ukraine and the Unites States.

To begin, team members build a “comprehensive geospatial database of cultural heritage,” Bassett said. He added that “many places in the world, including our own country the U.S., does not have a comprehensive list of its cultural heritage.”

Cultural heritage includes national landmarks, archeological sites, architecture, churches, cathedrals, mosques, temples, cemeteries, religious bases, museums, archives, zoos and aquariums.

The CHML database of cultural heritage in Ukraine looks like a Google maps image of Ukraine with thousands of colored dots to mark sites. The team is currently monitoring more than 26,000 sites in Ukraine, Basset said.

“We do not start from a list of priorities,” he said; “we want to cover everyone.” This allows the CHML to get the information and then pass it to cultural heritage specialists who live in the areas that it monitors. “We cover everything and allow them to prioritize what they would like to cover and stabilize,” he added.

After the CHML determines which sites could potentially be impacted, “we go site by site and actually task the satellites to image a spot on the earth at a certain time,” said Bassett. This lets the team confirm whether or not a site was impacted.

The CHML has been working in Ukraine since April 2021, and one specific example of its work there involved a major regional museum that focused on folk life and local history and houses 25 nationally significant works of art.

The CHML was notified that an impact might have taken place at this location through sensors and also open-source research, which involves social media, and then it found that the building and the majority of its contents were destroyed.

CHML team

As a senior analyst, Koropeckyj is the team lead for their analysis on event in Ukraine. He started in that position last April.

“A lot of people forget that Ukraine has actually been at war since 2014,” Koropeckyj said. “That’s up to eight years now of destruction … casualties.” This is why the organization wants to look at what is still in active conflict and see what cultural heritage has been impacted, not just because of the current war in Ukraine but also because of what was already happening before now.

“Since the new offense on Feb. 24, it’s pretty clear that the number of impacts has been increasing,” Koropeckyj said. He added that the dense cities and urban environments are packed with cultural heritage and that it is easy to “imagine what that looks like now” and how it is being affected by the current state of Ukraine.

Koropeckyj provides “subject matter expertise,” particularly involving cultural heritage in Ukraine, because of his time living in Ukraine and time working at the U.S Embassy in Moscow. However, he is also involved in the CHML other projects in different locations as well.

As the director of operations, Welsh is responsible for making sure that the CHML is meeting stakeholder obligations. This varies depending on the project, Welsh said, but each project they have has “defined rules, obligations and standards.”

He said that, for the most part, he doesn’t have to get too involved because “the lab is full of truly dedicated professionals” and the need for him to step in isn’t often necessary.

Welsh also serves as a U.S. Army officer. The CHML supports the missions that he undertakes while he is in the field. He recently spent time in Honduras training Honduran soldiers in “archeological site assessment, recognition and how to report the impacts that they observe,” he said.

As the director of education and research associate, Harrell spends time monitoring telegram accounts and also guiding, teaching and mentoring the interns that earn credit hours by working on these projects with the CHML.

Interns who participate are located all over and work virtually doing things like creating “sock-puppet accounts” or phantom accounts that allow them to conduct open-source research in the areas in question, Harrell said.

